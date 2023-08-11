Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows off her cheekiness in recent photo series; View Here

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently taking a one-year hiatus from acting and has been using this time to explore various parts of the world. She has been actively sharing updates with her fans through her social media accounts. In line with this trend, the actress has been posting a series of weekly photo compilations on her Instagram handle, providing her followers with glimpses into her past week's activities. Samantha's posts have covered a range of activities, from showcasing her flawless complexion to her gym workouts, and even displaying her creatively designed nail art. Interestingly, she has refrained from adding captions to these posts, which has led to fans showering the comment section with heart emojis in appreciation.

It was recently reported that she had taken financial help from a top male actor, however, Samantha took to her Instagram to refute these baseless claims. Samantha in her Instagram post cheekily remarked that she ‘was not paid in marbles’ hinting at the false headlines that were going around.

In the near future, Samantha is reportedly planning to travel to the United States to initiate her treatment. Despite battling a health condition during the filming of movies like "Citadel" and "Kushi," Samantha remained dedicated to her professional commitments.

Samantha's latest appearance was in the mythological movie "Shaakuntalam," directed by Gunasekhar. Unfortunately, the film failed to impress both critics and fans alike. For her upcoming release, she has paired with the dashing Vijay Deverakonda in a romantic drama named ‘Kushi’. The posters and the buzz around the movie have created great anticipation for her fans.