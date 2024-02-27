Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares special moment with Mollywood megastar Mammootty on Instagram

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared an Instagram story featuring herself alongside the Mollywood megastar  Mammootty, sparking excitement and speculation among fans about a potential collaboration between the two stars.

    In a recent Instagram post, Samantha Ruth Prabhu surprised her fans by sharing a snapshot of herself with the renowned Malayalam actor Mammootty. The picture captured a special moment between the two, with Samantha looking radiant beside the legendary figure. She couldn't contain her excitement, expressing Mammootty as her "Most favourite" accompanied by a starry-eyed emoji.

    The image has stirred up a whirlwind of anticipation among fans, who are now buzzing with speculation about the possibility of a joint project featuring these two superstars. While Mammootty maintains his usual composed demeanor, Samantha's visible thrill standing next to him is palpable, evidenced by her glowing smile.

    Fans are eagerly awaiting any announcements regarding a potential collaboration between the duo. Notably, Samantha has previously shared screen space with Mammootty's son, Dulquer Salmaan, in the critically acclaimed film 'Mahanati,' which fuels the anticipation for this potential project.

    Meanwhile, Mammootty continues mesmerising audiences with his stellar performances in notable films such as 'Bramayugam,' 'Kaathal – The Core,' and 'Kunnur Squad.' Samantha, on the other hand, is gearing up for her next role in the highly anticipated Indian adaptation of the Amazon Prime original series, 'Citadel.'

    As fans eagerly await further updates, the prospect of Samantha and Mammootty collaborating is undoubtedly exciting, promising a blend of talent and charisma that could set screens on fire.

