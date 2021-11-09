Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya divorce: 7 ways to deal with heartbreak; learn from Samantha

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were one of the most loved couples in South India, but on October 2, they announced separation in a joint statement. Here are 7 ways to cope up with such heartbreaks and break-ups

The Family Man 2 star Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently having a good time with her friends and blooming career. Last month Samantha and her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya announced separation in a joint statement. They were the most loved couples and best-looking duo in the south film industry. Now, it seems Samantha has moved on from her past relationship and spending time doing what she loves the most. If you follow her social media page (Instagram), you will see how lively and strong she is. From Samantha, we can learn how to live life post heartbreaks and separations; today, we got 7 ways she dealt with her divorce.

Vacation: Since last month, Samantha has been on vacation mode; first, she went to Rishikesh with Shilpa Reddy. Samantha also went to Char Dham Yatra, that include Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath in Uttrakhand.

Focusing on hobbies: Samantha was seen making paintings, riding a cycle with friends. She has also seen rowing on a boat with her best buddy Shilpa Reddy and her family. Samantha is also seen shopping at Dubai malls and having some yummy Lebanese dishes during her vacation.

Cleaning her closet: Recently, Samantha gave a tour of her expensive freshly-organised closet. Yes, she has an enormous walk-in closet that is filled with some expensive bags, dresses and shoes.

Delete Akkineni: In July, Samantha's personal life grabbed national headlines when she removed ‘Akkineni' from her social media pages. And after the announced separation from Chay, she allegedly deleted more than 80 pictures and videos from her Instrager page.

Getting a new pet: Samantha Ruth Prabhu already had a male dog French bulldog named Hash. Now two months ago, she got a new puppy which is a Pitbull and named her Saasha. Both Hash and Saasha are very close to Samantha, and often she is seen sharing their videos and pictures on her social media pages.

Work mode: After her performance in The Family Man 2, she has received many Hindi film offers. It is reported that Samantha will be joining hands with Taapsee Pannu's home production for her debut in Bollywood. Last month Samantha wrapped up the shooting of Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Besides that Sam has a mythological magnum opus, Shaakuntalam and another big-budget film with the Hari-Harish. She has become the first South Indian actress ever to get invited to the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) as a speaker.

Spending time with Friends: For last past few weeks, we have seen Samantha sharing pictures with her close friends and team members. She is spending time enjoying their birthdays and parties. Samantha was seen glammed up herself and attending friend's Diwali party. She was seen relishing panipuri with her friend Shilpa

