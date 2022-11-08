Samantha Ruth gets emotional while talking about her Myositis treatment, says 'I'm not dying anytime soon'

In terms of her health, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is going through a difficult time as she recovers from the autoimmune disease myositis. Despite her health issues, the actress showed up for the Yashoda film's marketing. Samantha finally talked about her rehabilitation throughout the interview. She used this as an opportunity to set the record straight, stating that, contrary to certain claims, "she's not dying anytime soon." She also expressed her intention to battle this one out.

Samantha disclosed a few weeks ago that she had myositis, an inflammatory disease affecting muscles. The actress has been having difficulty with it for the past three months.

Samantha recently gave a lengthy interview to Yashoda, discussing her myositis recovery and coping mechanisms. She said, "There are some good days and there are some horrible days, as I previously stated. It might be challenging to get out of bed on certain days. And occasionally I feel like fighting. The number of days I wish to fight is gradually increasing. Now three months have passed. I want to make it clear that I won't pass away anytime soon. I have an illness that might be fatal, according to several sources. Not at all. It is an autoimmune disorder. It is exhausting and taxing. Always a fighter, I'll continue to fight."

Samantha responded when asked how she managed the healing period: "I wish I could claim that I was efficient with my time. It was a terrible period and a gloomy one. My day was filled with high-dose drugs and many appointments with the doctor. It's acceptable if you can't be productive every day. Being less than your best all the time is acceptable. Sometimes failing is acceptable. You could also be ill and weak."

According to the source, the multilingual supernatural thriller will be released in theatres on November 11. Samantha's upcoming film, Yashoda, is directed by Hari-Harish.

The actress's subsequent film appearance after Yashoda will be in Shiva Nirvana's Kushi. Her health situation has forced a postponement of the movie's filming.

