    When Anushka Sharma publically took potshots on Karan Johar

    In an old episode of Koffee With Karan, Anushka Sharma called out Karan Johar for praising her rumoured ex-boyfriend, Ranveer Singh and this clip went VIRAL on social media. Anushka Sharma jokingly called out for always favouring her reported ex-boyfriend Ranveer Singh.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jul 13, 2023, 8:48 PM IST

    The skilful and gorgeous Anushka Sharma has never shied away from voicing her opinions in interviews. She has always kept a no-nonsense personality when dealing with tricky questions. An old video of the PK actress has surfaced online in which she publically called out Karan Johar for constantly applauding her alleged ex-boyfriend Ranveer Singh. This old clip has gone VIRAL on the Internet and people have given a mixed bag of reactions to the same. Anushka Sharma has always been fearless and bold and in this clip, she boldly called out the filmmaker for his bias with her rumoured ex-boyfriend Ranveer Singh always.

    In the viral clip from Koffee With Karan Season 4, the host indirectly questioned Anushka about her relationship status with Ranveer Singh. Noted filmmaker Karan Johar asked, "Do you have a cordial relationship with him?." The actress kept an uninterested face and replied, "Again. We are not in touch like that. But ya, if we see each other… I am doing a film with him, so you know". The Kal Ho Naa Ho director then told Anushka, "In fact, when he ranked actresses, he ranked you as his number one actress." Giving her reply, Anushka said, "Good Boy, Good Choice."

    Following this, Karan elaborated on his statement by explaining how, even though Ranveer Singh was dating Deepika Padukone, he still chose his rumoured ex-girlfriend. "He is supposedly dating Deepika, yet he chose your name, so I think there is honesty in that opinion," he added. However, Anushka jokingly called out KJo for preferring her Band Baaja Baaraat co-star. She laughingly replied, "You have really high regard for Ranveer Singh at this moment with his answers, Karan".

    Check out the Viral clip here:

    For the unversed, Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma met on the sets of Band Baaja Baaraat and allegedly dated for a short while. The former couple has never officially admitted to the romance but the media reports say otherwise.

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2023, 8:48 PM IST
