    Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts her perfect abs during her Monday morning workout

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu impresses her admirers with this latest workout picture; fans call her 'Strong'. Samantha is also suffering from Myositis, an autoimmune disease.

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts her perfect abs during her Monday morning workout
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 20, 2023, 11:46 AM IST

    There is no doubt that Samantha Ruth Prabhu has become a fitness enthusiast throughout the years. The actress frequently posts peeks at her exercise sessions on social media, leaving everyone inspired. Samantha also posted a photo to her Instagram account on Monday morning, which has already gone viral.

    Samantha can be seen in the shot working out at a gym while flaunting her abs. The actress commented with a white heart emoji after sharing the click.

    Immediately after the photo was uploaded, fans and friends went to the comments section to support the actress suffering from an inflammatory ailment called Myositis. Rakul Preet Singh congratulated her and left a fire emoji in the comments section. "Six pack shortly," one admirer remarked ". "Great huge thanks to your parents amazing daughter born in this world she looks like an angel," another user said."

    Also Read: Has Abdu Rozik and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan's friendship ended officially? Read details

    Samantha has recently begun posting videos and photos of her gym sessions on social media.

    Samantha is now preparing for the release of her film Shaakuntalam, which also stars Dev Mohan. Shaakuntalam depicts the ancient Mahabharata love romance of Shakuntala and King Dushyant. Originally scheduled to open in theatres on February 17, the picture was postponed earlier this month when the producers published a statement revealing the delay. The movie will now be released on April 14th.

    Also, Samantha is filming for her next series Citadel, which Raj and DK direct. Varun Dhawan also plays the lead. Samantha has also been filming Kushi, a love drama starring Vijay Deverakonda.

    Also Read: 'Reeks of insecurity...' Fans roast Alia Bhatt for trying to 'one up' Deepika Padukone

    However, it was recently claimed that Samantha Ruth Prabhu turned down a lucrative offer for Pushpa 2 and would, therefore not appear in the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna movie. Unfortunately, there has been no formal confirmation of this as of yet.

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2023, 11:46 AM IST
