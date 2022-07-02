7 red hot and sexy pictures of Disha Patani that set the internet ablaze

Disha Patani’s these seven pictures in red hot outfits are a reason why the ‘Ek Villain Returns’ star is one of the most good-looking actresses in the Hindi film industry.

Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

When it comes to good looks and a toned figure, none can beat Disha Patani at her game. Over the years, Disha has gone on to prove that she is not only a good actor who has ravishing looks, but her fitness is something that makes everyone a huge fan of her! From those toned abs to her long legs, Disha is an inspiration to many. But most importantly, she is a national crush for how hot she looks at all times! Here are seven pictures of the actress in red that prove why she is considered one of the boldest and most beautiful actresses in the Hindi film industry.

Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

Whether is it a corset top or a bikini, Disha Patani dazzles in every outfit that she wears. She scores higher on the oomph factor when the colour of her outfit is red, making her look nothing less than hot in it. ALSO READ: Disha Patani gets brutally trolled; netizens ask if she went under the knife

Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

Time and again, Disha Patani has posted pictures of herself wearing body-hugging clothes and bikinis, that put the focus on her curves. And when you have a body like that of Disha, who would not want to flaunt it? ALSO READ: Disha Patani’s sensuous, hot photoshoot in skimpy dress will make your heart skip a beat (video)

Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha Patani often posts videos of herself sweating it out at a gym while working on her body. One of these videos shows Disha doing some summer saults while another video shows her performing a back exercise. While Disha makes these exercises appear to be easy-peasy, these are anything but that!

Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

Meanwhile, Disha Patani was massively trolled recently for her looks. The trolling happened soon after Disha’s pictures and videos from the ‘Ek Villain Returns’ trailer launch went viral on social media.

Image: Disha Patani/Instagram



Disha Patani looked chic in a black straight-cut skirt and tiny crop top and matching black boots. She was present at the event along with her co-stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.

Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

However, many social media users trolled Disha Patani suggesting that the actor has undergone plastic surgery. Some also commented on her clothes. Nonetheless, Disha looked every bit hot in those clothes.

Image: Disha Patani/Instagram