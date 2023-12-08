Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Sam Bahadur': Vicky Kaushal starrer set to release on OTT on this date

    The biopic "Sam Bahadur," featuring Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, portrays the life of India's first Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. Details about the movie's release on OTT platforms have been disclosed.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 8, 2023, 12:44 PM IST

    Vicky Kaushal has garnered widespread acclaim for his exceptional performance in the recently released film "Sam Bahadur," captivating audiences with his stellar portrayal. The movie, which also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in significant roles, faced tough competition from Ranbir Kapoor's "Animal." "Sam Bahadur" achieved an impressive debut week collection of Rs 38.85 crore in theaters. Now new details regarding its upcoming release on OTT platforms have surfaced.

    According to a report from Pinkvilla, the release strategy for Vicky Kaushal's "Sam Bahadur" will adhering to the conventional 8-week gap between its theatrical and online premiere, is set to release on Zee 5 on Republic Day. This news refutes the previous speculations about movie's OTT release around Christmas.

    "Sam Bahadur" stands as a war drama, depicting the life of India's inaugural Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. Co-written by Meghna Gulzar, Bhavani Iyer, and Shantanu Srivastava, the film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the RSVP Movies banner. In this cinematic portrayal, Vicky Kaushal takes on the role of Sam Manekshaw, while Sanya Malhotra steps into the character of Silloo, Sam's wife. Additionally, Fatima Sana Shaikh skillfully transforms into the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film also boasts a noteworthy ensemble cast, including Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick, Richard Bhakti Klein, Krishna Kant Singh Bundela, and Saqib Ayub in pivotal roles.

    Currently reveling in the success of his recent film, Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to share insights into his character preparation. Accompanying a mirror selfie, his caption detailed the methods he employed during the preparation process., "Makeup on, listen to his favourite jazz music and stare into that mirror till I start believing the guy in the mirror is Sam. Living your days believing to be SAM is a rare honour and a mammoth responsibility. The love you all are showering for our efforts is truly gratifying. Thank you! . #SAMबहादुर IN CINEMAS! This weekend do take your families out to the cinemas to experience the story of our true legend… FM Sam Maneskshaw! 🇮🇳❤️"

