    Salman Khan to return as 'Chulbul Pandey' in Dabangg 4; Tigmanshu Dhulia’s script to be ready by 2022

    Tigmanshu Dhulia has already begun working on the script of Salman Khan’s Dabangg 4 and it is expected that the script will be ready by 2022.

    Salman Khan to return as Chulbul Pandey in Dabangg 4 Tigmanshu Dhulia script to be ready by 2022 drb
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 30, 2021, 6:39 PM IST
    Good news for all the fans of Bollywood’s ‘Bhai’ as Salman Khan is gearing up for the fourth part of the Dabangg franchise. The previous three installations of Dabangg were well received by the fans of Salman Khan, and now, there are reports that the film’s storyline will be ready by next year. Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulai has been working on Dabangg 4’s script for nearly a year now. As per fresh reports, the script will be finalised by the next year, 2022.

    Salman Khan has garnered a lot of love for his Dabangg character ‘Chulbul Pandey’. The actor and his producer brother, Arbaaz Khan wanted Tigmanshu Dhulia to take up the script as they thought that he would be able to add freshness to the character, and at the same time, be able to show ‘Chulbul Pandey’ with a new approach. Another reason as to why the Khan brothers – Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan wanted Tigmanshu Dhulia onboard was because the filmmaker has an eye for rural India.

    ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif wishes Salman Khan on his birthday; here’s what she said

    It is not yet known that whether Salman Khan’s ‘Chulbul Pandey’ will continue to play the cop in the film or will he enter the world of politics. As per media reports, the clarity on Chulbul Pandey’s role in this film will be out only once the script has been finalised.

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: SS Rajamouli directs Salman Khan; Alia Bhatt becomes DOP as Jr NTR, Ram Charan spectate

    Tigmanshu Dhulia has made several fantastic subject-oriented films such Irrfan Khan's ‘Paan Singh Tomar’ and Jimmy Shergill’ ‘Saheb Biwi Aur Gulam’. This will be for the first time that Salman Khan and Tigmanshu Dhulia will be working together, even though Salman had produced ‘Hero’ a film in which Tigmanshu had acted.

    Salman Khan, who recently celebrated his birthday, will be next seen in ‘Tiger 3’ opposite actor Katrina Kaif. Apart from this, he also has a cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan’s film 'Pathan' which also features actors Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

