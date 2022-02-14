Salman Khan gets trolled for singing Lata Mangeshkar's song; one netizen says, 'Plz Mat Gao'

  • Facebook
    A few days back, Salman Khan paid an emotional tribute to late veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, sings 'Lag Ja Gale'. However, many social media users didn't like it

    Richa Barua
    Bangalore, First Published Feb 14, 2022, 8:26 AM IST
    Bollywood star Salman Khan sang ‘Lag Jaa Gale’ while paying an emotional musical tribute to the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. On February 6, India lost a gem when Bharat Ratna awardee, left for her heavenly abode at the age of 92 after multiple organ failure.

    Lata Mangeshkar's demise was mourned worldwide, including several celebs who paid heartfelt tributes to the iconic singer. Salman Khan also took to his social media handles to pay an emotional tribute to the legendary singer by singing Lata Mangeshkar’s popular song, Lag Jaa Gale.

    Alongside the video, Salman wrote, “Never has been, never will be any1 like u Lataji …” While many social media users loved the Kick star’s video, a few trolled him for his singing.

    One commented, “Plz mat gao,” another social media user said, “'Sab dikhawa hai? isse gana nhi aise to humare gaon me gaye bakriyaan bolti h.” Another reacted, 'Gaana ga rha h, ya fir gadhe ki tarah reng rha hai.”


    Talking about the song, Lag Jaa Gale is one of the most exceptional songs of its time. The song is from the movie 'Woh Kaun Thi?' released in 1964. The song was composed by Madan Mohan.

    On February 6, Lata Mangeshkar was cremated at Shivaji Park in Mumbai with full state honours. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present at the funeral of the celebrated singer. Several celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, and Aamir Khan, were present at the funeral.

    Lata Mangeshkar, known as Nightingale Of India, had tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms on January 8 and was undergoing treatment at the Breach Candy hospital.
     

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2022, 8:26 AM IST
    Video Icon