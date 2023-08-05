Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Salman Khan dons 'Barbie' mode in printed pink pants at Arbaaz Khan’s birthday; netizens can't keep calm

    Salman Khan surprised the internet when he showed up for his brother Arbaaz Khan's birthday party wearing a grey shirt and pink trousers.
     

    Salman Khan dons Barbie mode in printed pink pants at Arbaaz Khans birthday; netizens cant keep calm ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Aug 5, 2023, 12:42 PM IST

    Salman Khan has established a reputation for having a "devil may care" attitude in the entertainment business throughout the years. He has a sizable fan base thanks to his smart and snarky jibes during media engagements and swag style. He joined one of his buddies on Friday night to celebrate his brother Arbaaz Khan's 56th birthday. He astonished his followers, nonetheless, with his attire selection. The actor, who is frequently spotted in dark-colored clothing, was spotted with pink-colored trousers. 

    Also Read: Karan Johar reveals Alia Bhatt married twice: Here's what we know

    Salman wore a grey jacket, pink denim with a design, black sneakers, and a black T-shirt in a video posted on Instagram by a paparazzi account. He was observed wearing a silver turquoise watch in addition to his turquoise bracelet. 

    The star momentarily posed for photos with the paparazzi waiting outside the venue before entering. A viewer's response to the video was, "Bhaijaan what are these Barbie-inspired trousers? Wow, that's shocking. Someone said, "He is only promoting Barbie Oppenheimer alone." "Salman also does the Barbie challenge," read a comment. Friday was Arbaaz Khan's 56th birthday. 

    Salman Khan last appeared in a major motion picture under the direction of Farhad Samji, in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He is now hosting Bigg Boss OTT's second season. He next appears in YRF's spy thriller Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. According to rumours, Shah Rukh Khan will make a brief appearance in the fast-paced action movie. Salman recently sent his sister Arpita Khan a heartfelt birthday greeting. Salman shared a sweet throwback photo of himself and Arpita on Instagram. He captioned the photo, "Happy birthday Arpita." Salman and Arpita have a close relationship and frequently appear together on important occasions.

    Also Read: Nora Fatehi SEXY gallery: From ethnic to western, slays like a queen

    Last Updated Aug 5, 2023, 12:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut looks like a royal queen in her most-awaited film RBA

    Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut looks like a royal queen in her most-awaited film

    TIFF 2023 Karan Johar, Guneet Mongas upcoming production Kill to premiere at event; 1st look OUT ADC

    TIFF 2023: Karan Johar, Guneet Monga’s upcoming production 'Kill' to premiere at event; 1st look OUT

    Adah Sharma health update: 'The Kerala Story' actress opts for Ayurvedic treatment horrible rash; shares photos RBA

    Adah Sharma health update: 'The Kerala Story' actress opts for Ayurvedic treatment horrible rash; shares photo

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu refutes receiving financial aid for treatment: Asserts 'I wasn't paid in marbles ATG

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu refutes receiving financial aid for treatment: Asserts 'I wasn't paid in marbles

    An insult is an insult Sushmita Sen on being called gold digger over alleged relationship with Lalit Modi RBA

    ‘An insult is an insult…’, Sushmita Sen on being called gold digger over alleged relationship with Lalit Modi

    Recent Stories

    Restful nights ahead: Include these 7 foods in your diet for better sleep AJR EAI

    Include these 7 foods in your diet for better sleep

    National Twins Day 2023: Date, history, significance ATG EAI

    National Twins Day 2023: Date, history, significance

    Tragedy strikes Uttarakhand: Massive landslide claims 3 lives, leaves 17 missing near Kedarnath AJR

    Tragedy strikes Uttarakhand: Massive landslide claims 3 lives, leaves 17 missing near Kedarnath

    Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut looks like a royal queen in her most-awaited film RBA

    Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut looks like a royal queen in her most-awaited film

    TIFF 2023 Karan Johar, Guneet Mongas upcoming production Kill to premiere at event; 1st look OUT ADC

    TIFF 2023: Karan Johar, Guneet Monga’s upcoming production 'Kill' to premiere at event; 1st look OUT

    Recent Videos

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Two lucky Indian expats win Mahzooz weekly draw, emerge as millionaires

    Video Icon
    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH) snt

    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When USS Gerald R Ford world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    When world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    Video Icon