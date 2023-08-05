Salman Khan dons 'Barbie' mode in printed pink pants at Arbaaz Khan’s birthday; netizens can't keep calm

Salman Khan has established a reputation for having a "devil may care" attitude in the entertainment business throughout the years. He has a sizable fan base thanks to his smart and snarky jibes during media engagements and swag style. He joined one of his buddies on Friday night to celebrate his brother Arbaaz Khan's 56th birthday. He astonished his followers, nonetheless, with his attire selection. The actor, who is frequently spotted in dark-colored clothing, was spotted with pink-colored trousers.

Salman wore a grey jacket, pink denim with a design, black sneakers, and a black T-shirt in a video posted on Instagram by a paparazzi account. He was observed wearing a silver turquoise watch in addition to his turquoise bracelet.

The star momentarily posed for photos with the paparazzi waiting outside the venue before entering. A viewer's response to the video was, "Bhaijaan what are these Barbie-inspired trousers? Wow, that's shocking. Someone said, "He is only promoting Barbie Oppenheimer alone." "Salman also does the Barbie challenge," read a comment. Friday was Arbaaz Khan's 56th birthday.

Salman Khan last appeared in a major motion picture under the direction of Farhad Samji, in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He is now hosting Bigg Boss OTT's second season. He next appears in YRF's spy thriller Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. According to rumours, Shah Rukh Khan will make a brief appearance in the fast-paced action movie. Salman recently sent his sister Arpita Khan a heartfelt birthday greeting. Salman shared a sweet throwback photo of himself and Arpita on Instagram. He captioned the photo, "Happy birthday Arpita." Salman and Arpita have a close relationship and frequently appear together on important occasions.

