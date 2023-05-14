Salman Khan Da-bangg Concert: Actor thanks Kolkata for accepting him with 'love', praises crowd

In a video posted on his Instagram account, Salman Khan showed his love for his followers in Kolkata. The actor. on Saturday performed in Kolkata as part of his ongoing Dabangg Reloaded tour.

Salman Khan performed in Kolkata on Saturday as part of his continuing Dabangg Reloaded tour, and the crowd there was enthusiastic. After the performance, the actor thanked the people of Kolkata for their overwhelmingly positive response and support on social media.

The actor captioned the post: "Kolkata show done. Dabangg tour reloaded. Great crown, amazing response. The energy was really good on stage. The crowd was fantastic. Thank you Kolkata. God bless you.' How did fans react: One of the fans wrote, "Love you come to Delhi fast…" Another wrote, "I love you Salman."

The performers included Bollywood artists Prabhudeva, Pooja Hegde, Guru Randhawa, Maniesh Paul, Sonakshi Sinha, and Jacqueline Fernandez. The actor additionally posted an adorable behind-the-scenes video with his niece Ayat Sharma. He was seen in the video moving around and dancing with his sister Arpita Khan and his brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma's daughter.

Salman Khan also met with Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, before the performance. According to ABP News sources, the organisers had stated that the West Bengal government and senior police officials were helping them to ensure the safety of the performers. They assured fans that all required precautions are being taken, although withholding detailed details regarding the measures being taken. He was also spotted in Mumbai's airport, which was well-guarded.

