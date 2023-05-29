Salman Khan clears air on viral video showing him dissing Vicky Kaushal at IIFA Awards 2023

According to a close source, the celebrity attempted to speak with Vicky Kaushal in the video but was compelled to leave by his security team.

A video of Salman Khan 'dissing' Vicky Kaushal went viral over the weekend. Both stars were present at the IIFA 2023 celebration in Abu Dhabi when a video emerged showing Salman and his bodyguards shoving Vicky aside while Salman also stared at Vicky. Salman hugged Vicky on the green carpet to put an end to rumours that he had ignored Vicky on the night of the awards presentation, but a source has since stated that Salman was unhappy with the way things turned out.

According to a source close to Salman, the celebrity attempted to speak with Vicky in the video but was compelled to leave the location by his security team. Due to circulating murder threats against him, the actor was had to follow the security team's regulations.

Earlier, Vicky Kaushal responded to the widely shared video from the IIFA press conference in Abu Dhabi, in which Salman Khan's security is seen shoving the actor aside. He said: "A lot of times there is unnecessary chatter about things. There's no point about it. Things don't actually are as they seem in the video. There is no point in talking about that."

Arpita Khan, Salman Khan's sister, is close friends with Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wife. They had known each other for a very long time. At Arpita Khan Sharma's Eid celebrations earlier this year, the actress was photographed. Along with her husband Vicky Kaushal, she also went to Arpita's house for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations the previous year. Vicky Kaushal additionally made an appearance on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss to advertise his movie Govinda Naam Mera.

This is the video that went viral, have a look:

A close source of Salman Khan said to a media outlet that the actor has a set process for security ever since he has received death threats. It implies that he must be guided from point A to point B within a predetermined amount of time, particularly if he is in the centre of a crowded public area. The first video, which appears to show an irate Salman gazing at Vicky, was actually a follow-up to a backstage incident. They had made brief introductions, which were really friendly and not at all unpleasant. There were numerous managers and other security personnel for actors blocking Salman's path as he walked out, so his security physically had to make room for him.

