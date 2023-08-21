Salman Khan breaks the internet with his new bald look at a party; AP Dhillon was also spotted

Salman Khan is preparing to release Tiger 3, co-starring Katrina Kaif, one of the most anticipated films of 2023. The first two chapters were massive film office successes, and fans can't wait to see Tiger and Zoya's magic on the big screen again. The filmmakers are going above and above to make the film larger and better. During this time, Bollywood's Bhaijaan was photographed visiting a function in Mumbai with his new blad appearance on August 20. AP Dhillon, a singer and rapper, was also photographed at the same location.

Salman Khan may be seen exiting his car in an Instagram video. Fans can be heard in the video yelling "Bhai, Bhai." The actor dressed in all black for the evening — a black shirt and black trousers. His fresh appearance captivated the cameras. Salman has been tight-lipped about his new appearance, but the haircut has sparked anticipation that he may return with Tere Naam 2.

“Tere naam 2 script ready," a fan said. “Tere Naam 2 is coming may be," added another. “Tere naam 2 coming soon🙌🙌" another social media user said. “Radhe bhaiya gae kam se 😂," a fourth comment read. “Bhai ka har look mast hai," a fifth fan wrote.

On the other hand, singer and rapper AP Dhillon was photographed at the same location. He arrived at the party wearing a black top, latex trousers, and a patterned black jacket. Concerning Tiger 3, ANI has reported that the film's production team has engaged Hollywood action director Mark Scizak. Mark is most recognised for his collaborations with acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan on the blockbuster films Dunkirk and The Dark Knight Rises.

A source told the same agency, “If you look at the line-up of action directors in Tiger 3, you will realize that producer Aditya Chopra and director Maneesh Sharma mean business. They want to give audiences a pulsating action spectacle as the best of the best names from Hollywood are now part of this film. Mark Scizak, who has previously worked with Christopher Nolan, is part of this film too! The scale of this film will be epic!”

And, AP Dhillon recently released his docu-series AP Dhillon: First of a Kind, which showcased his journey from his early days in a small village in Punjab to his incredible plan to change the music industry and inspire a nation.

Meanwhile, Tiger 3 will be released in theatres on Diwali 2023. Vishal Jethwa, Abhinay Raj Singh, Riddhi Dogra, and others play important parts in the film.



