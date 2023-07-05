Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Has Vijay Deverakonda launched his own 'Broadcast' channel on Instagram?

    Vijay Deverakonda, known for his nuanced performances in films like Arjun Reddy, Dear Comrade and so on, is in the news lately. The actor might have launched his own 'Broadcast' channel on Instagram to connect with more of his fans.

    Has Vijay Deverakonda launched his own 'Broadcast' channel on Instagram? vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Jul 5, 2023, 3:26 PM IST

    Vijay Deverakonda, the trailblazing South superstar who always believes in giving his fans and followers updates about his films, shooting, the vacation trips, has launched a Broadcast Channel on Instagram called The Deverakonda Broadcast. He has done this to get closer to his fans and followers. The actor will share unseen and exclusive content about all his upcoming movies through the Deverakonda Broadcast channel. The channel will provide a better look at the life of the Arjun Reddy actor and the making of his films. We already know how Vijay is deeply connected to his fans via social media and also in real life he always praises his fans for giving him so much love daily.

    ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Deverakonda spotted at temple; actress decks up as bride (SEE PICTURES)

    Vijay Deverakonda expressed his delight and joyfulness at launching a Broadcast Channel. The actor has already set up and is having plans to put all the behind-the-scenes updates from his films through this channel. While opening up about his Broadcast Channel, Vijay Deverakonda said, "I am super excited to launch my Broadcast Channel on Instagram today. It is a way for me to be one step closer to my fans and share more pictures, voice notes, and more behind-the-scenes content from my movies. I hope to see you all there!."

    Fans of the Dear Comrade actor can gain access to his broadcast channel link through his story sticker or the link pinned to his profile. It is indeed good news for the Geetha Govindam actor's growing fanbase. The channel already has a lot of members. Also, Vijay shared a video with Samantha Ruth Prabhu from the Kushi shoot.

    Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming Telugu romantic comedy movie Kushi alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu was in the news since its song Naa Roja Nuvve has become a big hit which is gaining so much love from all parts of India and also piqued the curiosity of cinephiles who are intrigued and excited to see the fresh pairing of Vijay and Samantha on the celluloid screens.

    ALSO READ: 'Bawaal' Teaser out: Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor to appear first time together on-screen; Know details

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2023, 3:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Niharika Konidela confirms 'divorcing' ex-husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda; drops Instagram post vma

    Niharika Konidela confirms 'divorcing' ex-husband Chaitanya Jonnalagadda; drops Instagram post

    KH233 Teaser: Kamal Hassan's upcoming political film with H Vinoth calls for action against system ADC

    KH233 Teaser: Kamal Hassan's upcoming political film with H Vinoth calls for action against system

    'Defining features': Shah Rukh Khan fans slam reports claiming Jawan star got 'nose job' done vma

    'Defining features': Shah Rukh Khan fans slam reports claiming Jawan star got 'nose job' done

    Planning a trip to Kerala? Thiruvananthapuram to Alappuzha: 7 must visit places of Kerala ATG EAI

    Planning a trip to Kerala? Thiruvananthapuram to Alappuzha: 7 must visit places of Kerala

    'Bawal' Teaser out: Varun Dhawan-Janvi Kapoor to appear first time together on-screen; Know details MSW

    'Bawaal' Teaser out: Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor to appear first time together on-screen; Know details

    Recent Stories

    7 effective home remedies for grey hair gcw eai

    7 effective home remedies for grey hair

    Triumph Speed 400 launched at Rs 2 33 lakh only for first 10000 bookings gcw

    Triumph Speed 400 launched in India at Rs 2.33 lakh; Check out its features

    7 foods you should never keep in fridge for better taste and texture MSW EAI

    7 foods you should never keep in fridge for better taste and texture

    Bengaluru govt decides to build underground tunnels across city; 50 kms to be covered in Phase 1 vkp

    Karnataka govt decides to build underground tunnels across Bengaluru; 50 kms to be covered in Phase 1

    Delhi shocker: Firing at Tis Hazari court after arguments among lawyers WATCH AJR

    Delhi shocker: Firing at Tis Hazari court after arguments among lawyers | Watch

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon