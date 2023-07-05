Has Vijay Deverakonda launched his own 'Broadcast' channel on Instagram?

Vijay Deverakonda, known for his nuanced performances in films like Arjun Reddy, Dear Comrade and so on, is in the news lately. The actor might have launched his own 'Broadcast' channel on Instagram to connect with more of his fans.

Vijay Deverakonda, the trailblazing South superstar who always believes in giving his fans and followers updates about his films, shooting, the vacation trips, has launched a Broadcast Channel on Instagram called The Deverakonda Broadcast. He has done this to get closer to his fans and followers. The actor will share unseen and exclusive content about all his upcoming movies through the Deverakonda Broadcast channel. The channel will provide a better look at the life of the Arjun Reddy actor and the making of his films. We already know how Vijay is deeply connected to his fans via social media and also in real life he always praises his fans for giving him so much love daily.

Vijay Deverakonda expressed his delight and joyfulness at launching a Broadcast Channel. The actor has already set up and is having plans to put all the behind-the-scenes updates from his films through this channel. While opening up about his Broadcast Channel, Vijay Deverakonda said, "I am super excited to launch my Broadcast Channel on Instagram today. It is a way for me to be one step closer to my fans and share more pictures, voice notes, and more behind-the-scenes content from my movies. I hope to see you all there!."

Fans of the Dear Comrade actor can gain access to his broadcast channel link through his story sticker or the link pinned to his profile. It is indeed good news for the Geetha Govindam actor's growing fanbase. The channel already has a lot of members. Also, Vijay shared a video with Samantha Ruth Prabhu from the Kushi shoot.

Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming Telugu romantic comedy movie Kushi alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu was in the news since its song Naa Roja Nuvve has become a big hit which is gaining so much love from all parts of India and also piqued the curiosity of cinephiles who are intrigued and excited to see the fresh pairing of Vijay and Samantha on the celluloid screens.

