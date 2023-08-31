Salaar: Here's when Prabhas' most anticipated film trailer to be out (Report)

The highly anticipated film Salaar, starring Prabhas and Shruti Haasan, is again making headlines due to its trailer launch. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the movie is set to hit theatres on September 28, 2023.

After 'Adipurush', Prabhas puts his hopes on his forthcoming big-budget film, 'Salaar'. The film, directed by Prashanth Neel of 'KGF' fame, is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. With less than a month until the film's premiere, the buzz surrounding the trailer has grown. According to sources, the 'Salaar' trailer will be released on September 6.

Many records were broken when the first sight of 'Salaar' was released. The hype around 'Salaar' rose exponentially following the ad, which equated Prabhas' persona to a dinosaur. As the film prepares for a wide release on September 28, the waiting game for the trailer has begun. According to rumours, the trailer is expected to be released on September 6. There has even been talk of incorporating the teaser into Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan'. However, an official comment on the subject has yet to be issued.

About Salaar:

The film is being marketed as a vengeance thriller featuring high-octane action sequences. According to sources, the plot revolves around a gangster's struggle to take on a criminal team to keep a promise made to his dying comrade. From Prabhas' appearance to the action-packed moments, everything is likely to keep fans riveted to their seats.

For the first time, Prabhas and filmmaker Prashanth Neel are working together on the highly awaited film Salaar. Salaar, packed with action and spectacular cinematography, is expected to take viewers to an altogether new world. Following the teaser, fans' excitement and expectation have reached new heights.

Besides Prabhas, the film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The first instalment will be released in cinemas on September 28. The producers will release more information regarding Part 2 in the coming days. Hombale Films is behind the production of Salaar.