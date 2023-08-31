Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Salaar: Here's when Prabhas' most anticipated film trailer to be out (Report)

    The highly anticipated film Salaar, starring Prabhas and Shruti Haasan, is again making headlines due to its trailer launch. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the movie is set to hit theatres on September 28, 2023.
     

    Salaar Here's when Prabhas' most anticipated film trailer to be out (Report) RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 31, 2023, 10:44 AM IST

    After 'Adipurush', Prabhas puts his hopes on his forthcoming big-budget film, 'Salaar'. The film, directed by Prashanth Neel of 'KGF' fame, is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. With less than a month until the film's premiere, the buzz surrounding the trailer has grown. According to sources, the 'Salaar' trailer will be released on September 6.

    Many records were broken when the first sight of 'Salaar' was released. The hype around 'Salaar' rose exponentially following the ad, which equated Prabhas' persona to a dinosaur. As the film prepares for a wide release on September 28, the waiting game for the trailer has begun. According to rumours, the trailer is expected to be released on September 6. There has even been talk of incorporating the teaser into Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan'. However, an official comment on the subject has yet to be issued.

    Salaar Here's when Prabhas' most anticipated film trailer to be out (Report) RBA

    About Salaar:
    The film is being marketed as a vengeance thriller featuring high-octane action sequences. According to sources, the plot revolves around a gangster's struggle to take on a criminal team to keep a promise made to his dying comrade. From Prabhas' appearance to the action-packed moments, everything is likely to keep fans riveted to their seats. 

    For the first time, Prabhas and filmmaker Prashanth Neel are working together on the highly awaited film Salaar. Salaar, packed with action and spectacular cinematography, is expected to take viewers to an altogether new world. Following the teaser, fans' excitement and expectation have reached new heights.

    Besides Prabhas, the film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. The first instalment will be released in cinemas on September 28. The producers will release more information regarding Part 2 in the coming days. Hombale Films is behind the production of Salaar. 

    Last Updated Aug 31, 2023, 10:44 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jawan Kamal Haasan praises Shah Rukh Khan, calls him 'symbol of love' and more (WATCH) RBA

    Jawan: Kamal Haasan praises Shah Rukh Khan, calls him 'symbol of love' and more (WATCH)

    Who is Nikhil Kamath? Meet Rhea Chakraborty's rumoured boyfriend and Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar's ex-lover RBA

    Who is Nikhil Kamath? Meet Rhea Chakraborty's rumoured boyfriend and Miss World Manushi Chhillar's ex-beau

    Jawan Shah Rukh Khan speaks in Tamil, goes gaga over Vijay Sethupathi, calls Anirudh Ravichander 'his baby' RBA

    Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan speaks in Tamil, goes gaga over Vijay Sethupathi, calls Anirudh Ravichander 'his baby'

    Is Janhvi Kapoor secretly engaged to Shikhar Pahariya? Actress spotted with a diamond ring RBA

    Is Janhvi Kapoor secretly engaged to Shikhar Pahariya? Actress spotted with a diamond ring

    Kareena Kapoor shares snaps of Saif Ali Khan, Taimur-Jeh's Raksha Bandhan celebration with Sara, Ibrahim, Soha

    Kareena Kapoor shares snaps of Saif Ali Khan, Taimur-Jeh's Raksha Bandhan celebration with Sara, Ibrahim, Soha

    Recent Stories

    Pew survey reveals 80 per cent Indians have favourable view of PM Modi anr

    Pew survey reveals 80 per cent Indians have favourable view of PM Modi

    Adani Group rejects allegations of hidden foreign investors amidst controversy AJR

    Adani Group rejects allegations of 'Hidden Foreign Investors' amidst controversy

    Mamta Banerjee invites Bachchan family on Durga Puja to Kolkata; West Bengal CM shares some interesting photos RBA

    Mamta Banerjee invites Bachchan family on Durga Puja to Kolkata; West Bengal CM shares some interesting photos

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam's spectacular century leads Pakistan to victory against Nepal osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam's spectacular century leads Pakistan to victory against Nepal

    New charges hit Adani Group, document trail claims to uncover hidden investors

    New charges hit Adani Group, document trail claims to uncover hidden investors

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon