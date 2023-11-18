Salaar: Cyber police detain culprits behind unauthorized content spread of Prabhas starrer thriller; Read more

In recent developments, the cyber police have reportedly detained two individuals believed to be responsible for disseminating unauthorized content from Prabhas' highly anticipated film, Salaar, through social media channels. The movie, directed by Prashanth Neel, is generating immense anticipation and is scheduled for release on December 22 of this year.

The production team behind Salaar has been steadfast in emphasizing the importance of a theatrical experience for audiences and has taken precautions to prevent any leakage of crucial plot details that could compromise the viewers' cinematic journey. According to PR consultants Vamsi-Shekar, the cyber police are taking decisive action against those found guilty of spreading unauthorized content, and similar measures are promised for anyone involved in such activities.

Salaar, a collaboration between Prabhas and Prashanth Neel, marks the director's debut in Telugu cinema. Positioned as an action thriller, the film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Brahmaji, Tinnu Anand, Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao, and more in significant roles.

With the trailer slated for release on December 1, Salaar is being produced by Vijay Kirgandur under the Hombale Films banner, known for blockbuster productions like KGF and Kantara. Ravi Basrur is the composer for the film's music, and Bhuvan Gowda is handling the cinematography. Salaar will see a multilingual release, spanning Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

ALSO READ: The Crown season 6 Part 1: Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana takes away cake from the Late Queen Elizabeth

Looking ahead, Prabhas is set to captivate audiences in Nag Ashwin's eagerly awaited science fiction action thriller, Kalki 2898 AD, following the release of Salaar. The star-studded cast of Kalki 2898 AD includes Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and others in prominent roles. Produced by C. Aswani Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies, the film is scored by Santhosh Narayanan and is expected to hit screens in early 2024.

ALSO READ:David Beckham thanks Shah Rukh Khan and Sonam Kapoor for their hospitality; here's what he said