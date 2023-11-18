Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    David Beckham thanks Shah Rukh Khan and Sonam Kapoor for their hospitality; here's what he said

    Former English footballer David Beckham also thanked Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja for hosting him with "warmth and kindness". He also praised Shah Rukh Khan and called him  'gentleman' 
     

    First Published Nov 18, 2023, 9:46 AM IST

    The renowned football player David Beckham arrived in Mumbai lately to watch India vs. New Zealand in the ICC World Cup semi-final. During his three-day visit to India as UNICEF's Goodwill Ambassador, he went to a dinner that Shah Rukh Khan was hosting. David posted a photo of himself with King Khan on Instagram a few hours after departing India. He referred to the Jawan actor as a "great man" and expressed gratitude for making his trip to India "special."

    “Honoured to have been welcomed into this great man’s home. To enjoy a meal with @iamsrk, @gaurikhan, their beautiful children and close friends – what a special way to end my first visit to India… Thank you my friend – you and your family are welcome any time in my home,” David wrote.

    Before Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja also hosted a star-studded grand welcome party for David. David also thanked the couple and added, “You hosted me with such warmth and kindness this week, thank you for the amazing evening you created at your home – see you again soon.” 

    Check out his post here:

    Soon after the post was shared, Sonal Kapoor reacted to it and wrote, “You’re extremely gracious and a thorough gentleman.”  Anand, her business husband, also penned a lengthy response in the comments area, referring to David as a "respectful & thoughtful guest." 

    “You treated everyone with kindness and brought a charming sense of curiosity to all the conversations you had. You constantly showed us your patient, long-term outlook on engaging with a part of the world that has always been an observer of your journey and is ecstatic to now be a part of it. And I surely look forward to meeting again soon,” Anand wrote.

    David Beckham met Sachin Tendulkar at the India vs. New Zealand semi-final. Additionally, he was spotted sitting next to Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, a Bollywood couple. In one photo, the three of them are seen standing, clapping, and giving Team India their ardent support.

