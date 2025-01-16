Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Suspected attacker caught on CCTV escaping from staircase; 1st image goes viral

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an intruder at his Bandra home during an attempted burglary. The attacker, captured on CCTV, entered through a fire escape and fled after the attack. Saif is stable after surgery, and police are pursuing the suspect.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who was brutally stabbed by an intruder at his Bandra residence last night, is now recovering in the hospital. The attack left the 54-year-old actor with six stab wounds, one of which injured his spine. Fortunately, doctors have confirmed that he is out of danger and is stable.

The shocking incident occurred in the early hours of the morning when the actor was attacked at his home in a high-end building in Bandra West, a neighbourhood popular with Bollywood celebrities. Saif lives there with his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, and their two sons, occupying four floors of the 12-storey building.



Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Fadnavis defends Mumbai as 'safest mega city'; says wrong to brand it unsafe [WATCH]

According to police reports, the assailant entered the building compound by scaling a wall from a neighbouring area. The attacker then made his way up to Saif's floor using a flight of stairs at the back of the building. From there, he managed to enter the actor’s apartment via a fire escape, reported NDTV.

The first person to notice the intruder was the family’s house help, Eliyama Phillipes, also known as Lima, who saw the attacker around 2 AM. Lima screamed for help, alerting Saif. A violent struggle ensued between Saif and the intruder. During the fight, the assailant stabbed the actor multiple times before fleeing the scene. CCTV footage from the building has confirmed the attacker’s movements, showing him entering and exiting from the rear of the building.

The security at the building has come under scrutiny, as the intruder managed to bypass security unnoticed. Authorities are questioning the house help and other individuals to gather more details.

Saif, who suffered severe injuries to his thoracic spinal cord, was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in critical condition. The hospital confirmed that he underwent emergency surgery to remove the knife lodged in his spine and repair the damage. Two additional deep wounds on his hand and neck were treated by the hospital's plastic surgery team.



Saif Ali Khan stabbing: No Bishnoi gang link, case of burglary gone wrong; what we know so far

Doctors have since stated that Saif is stable and recovering well. "Mr Saif Ali Khan is completely out of danger now, and we are hopeful about his full recovery," said Dr Nitin Dange of Lilavati Hospital.

Police have identified a suspect and are actively working to arrest him. Senior officer Dixit Gedam confirmed that the attacker used the fire escape to gain entry to the apartment, which appears to have been an attempted burglary. Authorities are optimistic about making an arrest soon, which will help clarify further details about the motive behind the attack.

Latest Videos