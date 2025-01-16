Saif Ali Khan stabbing: No Bishnoi gang link, case of burglary gone wrong; what we know so far

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed during a reported burglary attempt at his 11th-floor Bandra residence on Thursday morning. The 54-year-old actor sustained six stab wounds after confronting an intruder who broke into his flat. The attacker fled the scene following a violent scuffle with the actor. Police reported that the intruder had a confrontation with Khan's maid before the actor intervened, resulting in a physical struggle.

After the attack, Khan was rushed to the hospital by his son, Ibrahim, and a caretaker.

Saif Ali Khan attacked: What we know so far

Mumbai police have identified one suspect connected to the crime, confirming the intruder gained entry through the fire escape staircase with the intent to commit robbery.

"Last night, the accused used a fire escape staircase to enter Saif Ali Khan's house. It appears to be a robbery attempt. We are working to arrest the accused. Ten detection teams are on the case. An offence has been registered at Bandra Police Station," stated Dixit Gedam, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 9.

Reports suggest the intruder entered Khan’s home while his family was present, initially confronting a maid before engaging in a violent altercation with the actor. Saif sustained severe injuries during the struggle, including a knife wound to his thoracic spinal cord, prompting immediate medical intervention.

Moreover, Mumbai Police have ruled out any connection to the Bishnoi gang in the attempted burglary at Saif Ali Khan's residence, confirming it as a simple case of a botched break-in. The accused has been identified.

'Stabbed in spine, wounds on neck and hand': Latest health update

Rushed to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital by his son Ibrahim and a caretaker, Saif Ali Khan underwent emergency surgery. Neurosurgeon Dr. Nitin Dange confirmed the gravity of the injuries, revealing the actor suffered a knife lodged in his spine, deep wounds on his left hand, and a neck injury.

"He sustained a major injury to the thoracic spinal cord due to a lodged knife in the spine. A surgery was performed to remove the knife and repair leaking spinal fluid. Two other deep wounds on his left hand and one on his neck were repaired by the plastic surgery team. He is completely stable now and out of danger," Dr. Dange explained.

The hospital’s Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Niraj Uttamani, confirmed that the surgery successfully removed a 2.5-inch knife fragment and that Saif is currently under close observation in the ICU. "He is on a recovery path. The recovery should be 100% as per our initial understanding," he assured.

Family safe amid Investigation

Statements from Saif Ali Khan’s PR team and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s representatives reassured fans of the actor’s recovery and safety of their household.

"There was an attempted burglary at Mr. Saif Ali Khan’s residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing surgery. It is a police matter, and we request patience from the media and fans," read the PR team’s statement. Kareena’s team added, "Saif had an injury on his arm for which he is in hospital, undergoing a procedure. The rest of the family is doing fine."

Police investigation underway

The Bandra police, alongside Mumbai’s Crime Branch, are actively investigating the case. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to uncover how the intruder bypassed building security. According to reports, while the Khan family is stating that it was a 'robbery bid' the police are probing all angles, especially the mystery behind the attacker's identity. The question remains if the man 'knew someone who let him in', citing that the building is a well-guarded gated society with security and CCTV cameras recording movement.

The violent break-in has left fans and residents of the area deeply concerned. With 10 police teams dedicated to resolving the case, authorities assure swift action against the accused.

Also read: 'Stabbed in spine, had wounds on neck and hand': Doctors say actor Saif Ali Khan out of danger (WATCH)

Latest Videos