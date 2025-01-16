Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Fadnavis defends Mumbai as 'safest mega city'; says wrong to brand it unsafe [WATCH]

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who was stabbed during an attempted burglary at his residence. The actor was rushed to the hospital and is out of danger.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed the recent attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, which took place at his residence late last night during an attempted burglary. The actor was reportedly stabbed by the assailant, who managed to escape the scene. Khan was immediately rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery and is now reported to be out of danger.

Speaking on the incident, CM Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, assured the public that the police had gathered all necessary information regarding the attack.

"Police have given all the information. What was the motive behind and why this attack happened... all the information is in front of you all," he stated, emphasizing that authorities were actively working on the case.

After attending a special screening of the movie Emergency, starring Kangana Ranaut, on Thursday afternoon, CM Fadnavis spoke to reporters and stated, "Among all the megacities in the country, Mumbai is the safest. It is true that some incidents take place sometimes and they should be treated with seriousness but to say, based on one incident, that Mumbai is unsafe would not be correct. This tarnishes Mumbai's image. But the government is working to make Mumbai even safer."

Mumbai Police said it is investigating the incident. "An unidentified person intruded in the residence of Actor Saif Ali Khan. The actor and the intruder had a scuffle. The actor is injured and is being treated. Investigation is going on," police have said in a statement.



