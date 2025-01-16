Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor's teams issues statement, says 'family is fine'; read details

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed in an altercation with a thief who reportedly broke into his home. Khan had six stab wounds, one of which is near to his spine, according to physicians.
 

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor's team issues statement, says 'family is fine'; read details RBA
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 16, 2025, 9:45 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 16, 2025, 10:09 AM IST

Kareena Kapoor's team has stated Saif Ali Khan's injuries, which occurred during a scuffle with a robber. On Thursday morning, a robbery attempt happened at Saif and Kareena's Mumbai home, and Saif Ali Khan was stabbed many times. Kareena's staff revealed that the star is now in surgery.

The statement read, “There was an attempted burglary in Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s residence last night. Saif had an injury on his arm for which he is in hospital, undergoing a procedure. The rest of the family is doing fine."

“We request media and fans to be patient and not speculate any further as the Police are already doing their due investigations. Thank you all for your concern," the statement read.

Saif Ali Khan’s team also stated, “There was an attempted burglary at Mr Saif Ali Khan’s residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter We will keep you updated on the situation."

Saif Ali Khan's health is constantly watched at Lilavati Hospital. According to Dr. Niraj Uttamani, Chief Operating Officer of Lilavati Hospital, Saif was sent to the hospital about 3:30 a.m. after suffering six stab wounds, two of which were deep. Apparently, one of the injuries is near his spine. Saif is presently having surgery, which is being overseen by a team of experts that includes neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Dr Leena Jain, and anaesthesiologist Dr Nisha Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police verified that the incident occurred around 4 a.m. The police are presently looking for the suspect. The Mumbai Police and the Crime Branch team are currently searching for Saif Ali Khan's house using CCTV video. Saif's servant attempted to arrest the robber, and during the ruckus, Saif awoke. The actor was hurt in a fight with the thief.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Saif Ali Khan Attacked: Jr NTR 'SHOCKED' as his Devara co-star stabbed; here's what he said RBA

Saif Ali Khan Attacked: Jr NTR 'SHOCKED' as his Devara co-star stabbed; here's what he said

Never felt so unsafe...', Pooja Bhatt OPENS up on attack on Saif Ali Khan ATG

'Never felt so unsafe...', Pooja Bhatt OPENS up on attack on Saif Ali Khan

Salman Khan's dog Toro passes away; alleged gf Lulia Vantur says 'Thank you for blessing our lives..' [WATCH] ATG

Salman Khan's dog Toro passes away; alleged gf Lulia Vantur says 'Thank you for blessing our lives..' [WATCH]

BREAKING Saif Ali Khan stabbed at home, suffers injuries; Read on ATG

Saif Ali Khan stabbed at home, suffers injuries; Read on

Bigg Boss 18: Chaahat Pandey HATES Avinash Mishra; Here's why RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Chaahat Pandey HATES Avinash Mishra; Here's why

Recent Stories

Bigg Boss Kannada 11: Gauthami Jadav's weekly salary revealed RBA

Bigg Boss Kannada 11: Gauthami Jadav's weekly salary revealed

Saif Ali Khan Attacked: Jr NTR 'SHOCKED' as his Devara co-star stabbed; here's what he said RBA

Saif Ali Khan Attacked: Jr NTR 'SHOCKED' as his Devara co-star stabbed; here's what he said

Never felt so unsafe...', Pooja Bhatt OPENS up on attack on Saif Ali Khan ATG

'Never felt so unsafe...', Pooja Bhatt OPENS up on attack on Saif Ali Khan

Bengaluru: BBMP achieves 83% of property tax target, eyes Rs 500 crore by March end vkp

Bengaluru: BBMP achieves 83% of property tax target, eyes Rs 500 crore by March end

AI impact on banking: 2 lakh employees could lose jobs to Automation AJR

AI impact on banking: 2 lakh employees could lose jobs to Automation

Recent Videos

Road Incident in West Bengal: Woman Hit by Speeding Bike #ViralVideo #CCTV

Road Incident in West Bengal: Woman Hit by Speeding Bike #ViralVideo #CCTV

Video Icon
Neha Shalini Resigns from BJP Mahila Morcha After Levelling Allegations | WATCH

Neha Shalini Resigns from BJP Mahila Morcha After Levelling Allegations | WATCH

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Temple Overflows with Thousands of Devotees on Makaravilakku Festival 2025

Kerala Pulse | Sabarimala Temple Overflows with Thousands of Devotees on Makaravilakku Festival 2025

Video Icon
Boby Chemmanur Apologizes to Court for Continuing to Remain in Jail | WATCH

Boby Chemmanur Apologizes to Court for Continuing to Remain in Jail | WATCH

Video Icon
Army Day 2025: General Upendra Dwivedi Lays Wreath at Southern Command War Memorial

Army Day 2025: General Upendra Dwivedi Lays Wreath at Southern Command War Memorial

Video Icon