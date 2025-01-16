Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor's teams issues statement, says 'family is fine'; read details

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed in an altercation with a thief who reportedly broke into his home. Khan had six stab wounds, one of which is near to his spine, according to physicians.

Kareena Kapoor's team has stated Saif Ali Khan's injuries, which occurred during a scuffle with a robber. On Thursday morning, a robbery attempt happened at Saif and Kareena's Mumbai home, and Saif Ali Khan was stabbed many times. Kareena's staff revealed that the star is now in surgery.

The statement read, “There was an attempted burglary in Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s residence last night. Saif had an injury on his arm for which he is in hospital, undergoing a procedure. The rest of the family is doing fine."

“We request media and fans to be patient and not speculate any further as the Police are already doing their due investigations. Thank you all for your concern," the statement read.

Saif Ali Khan’s team also stated, “There was an attempted burglary at Mr Saif Ali Khan’s residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing surgery. We request the media and fans to be patient. It is a police matter We will keep you updated on the situation."

Saif Ali Khan's health is constantly watched at Lilavati Hospital. According to Dr. Niraj Uttamani, Chief Operating Officer of Lilavati Hospital, Saif was sent to the hospital about 3:30 a.m. after suffering six stab wounds, two of which were deep. Apparently, one of the injuries is near his spine. Saif is presently having surgery, which is being overseen by a team of experts that includes neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Dange, cosmetic surgeon Dr Leena Jain, and anaesthesiologist Dr Nisha Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police verified that the incident occurred around 4 a.m. The police are presently looking for the suspect. The Mumbai Police and the Crime Branch team are currently searching for Saif Ali Khan's house using CCTV video. Saif's servant attempted to arrest the robber, and during the ruckus, Saif awoke. The actor was hurt in a fight with the thief.

