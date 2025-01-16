Saif Ali Khan Attacked: Jr NTR 'SHOCKED' as his Devara co-star stabbed; here's what he said

Telugu superstar Jr NTR expressed his shock and sadness after learning about the attack on his Devara co-star, Saif Ali Khan. Jr NTR wrote, “Shocked and saddened to hear about the attack on Saif sir. Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery and good health."

The event occurred early in the morning, with Saif being attacked by an unknown assailant. Saif received numerous stab wounds, two of which were deep and one dangerously close to his spine.

Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery and good health. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 16, 2025

He was transported to Lilavati Hospital, where a team of physicians, including Neurosurgeon Dr. Nitin Dange, are undertaking surgery to heal his injuries. Mumbai police are intensively investigating the crime, seeking for any clues and anyone who may have assisted the robbers. Saif's health remains severe, and more developments are needed.

Saif Ali Khan made his Telugu debut alongside Jr NTR in Devara. At the trailer premiere for Devara in September 2024, Saif disclosed that Jr NTR and Koratala Siva saw the Vishal Bhardwaj film before contacting him for Devara. "I'm pleased Tarak ji and Siva sir wanted me in it. I believe they had seen Omkara and remembered it. "I should thank Vishal ji again," he remarked.

On the job front, Saif Ali Khan most recently wowed audiences with his performance in Devara: Part 1, his Telugu debut. Koratala Siva directed the film, in which Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR played major parts. He has Jewel Thief next, followed by Jaideep Ahlawat. The film will be released in 2025.

