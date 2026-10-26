Saiee Manjrekar reveals a striking new look for her role in the upcoming period drama The India House. Produced by Ram Charan, the film is currently being shot in Estonia and promises to showcase a powerful, intense side of the talented actress.

Saiee Manjrekar's New Look Revealed

Actor Saiee M Manjrekar is all set to surprise audiences with a striking new avatar in 'The India House'. The actress’s first look from the film has been unveiled, offering a glimpse into the world of this upcoming period drama set in the pre-independence era. Produced by Ram Charan, the film promises to take audiences back to a significant chapter in history.

Character Details and Production

A Distinctive Period Aesthetic

In the first look, Saiee appears in a distinctly different look from her previous screen appearances. Dressed in a crisp white, full-sleeved blouse paired with a floor-length maroon skirt, dark stockings and white shoes, the actress embodies the understated yet powerful aesthetic of the period. Her hair is left open, while her expression reflects urgency and conviction. Holding a flaming torch high above her head, with what appears to be a protest banner in the background, Saiee seems to be portraying a character with a strong voice and an unwavering spirit.

Filming and Future Updates

Notably, the team is currently shooting in Estonia. With 'The India House', the actress continues to explore new territory as a performer. A source close to the production shares, “Saiee’s character in India House is quite different from what audiences have seen her do before. Her look is rooted in the period, and the image captures the spirit of a character who appears to stand for something bigger than herself. There is a certain intensity to her role, and audiences will get to see a new side of her as an actor," as per a press release. Further details about the film, its cast, and release date are yet to be unveiled.