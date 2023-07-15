SAG AFTRA strike: Priyanka Chopra stands in solidarity; pens heartfelt note - Know details

Priyanka Chopra recently took to her official Instagram handle and penned an emotionally soul-stirring note, strongly supporting the ongoing SAG AFTRA strike. Here's what the Citadel actress said in her heartfelt note, as she joins the screenwriters and union.

The union representing Hollywood actors, Screen Actors Guild, also known as the SAG AFTRA, has officially and formally announced a strike on Thursday, expanding the ongoing biggest-ever standoff between Hollywood workers and studio executives over wages, the use of AI technology and how to divide the profits of the new digital streaming era. It is the most unexpected blow to the entire Hollywood entertainment industry, which will stand suspended as the actors refuse to return to work with them unless their demands are not complied with and agreed to by the studio executives, which is an alarming scenario.

Talking about how the strike resulted in several big A-Lister stars joining the guild and screenwriters standing strong in solidarity until the Hollywood studio executives and heads do not listen to their demands and agree to them, global icon and 'Desi Girl' of Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra has become newest addition in the list of celebrities who are joining in the ongoing strike.

Taking to her official Instagram account, 'Citadel' star Priyanka Chopra has written a long and emotionally heartfelt note for the screenwriters and SAG AFTRA guild in the strike. Her caption read, "I stand with my union and colleagues. In solidarity, we build a better tomorrow. #SagAftraStrong #SagAftraStrike."

With this post, the Love Again actress has also confirmed that she is a part of the movement. Earlier, it got declared in media portals that Priyanka Chopra might not shoot for any of her upcoming projects in any part of the world until the strike does not end. Now she officially validates reports by extending her support to the SAG AFTRA strike.

Talking about her Bollywood career, Priyanka Chopra was supposed to make a smashing comeback to the industry with Jee Le Zaraa. Jee Le Zaraa was the much-awaited road-drama trip movie helmed by Farhan Akhtar. But, the latest updates suggest that PC walked out of the project stating date issues after it got pushed ahead and delayed multiple times. However, the actress and the makers have not reacted to the assumptions.

