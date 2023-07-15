Demi Lovato breaks silence on her hearing problem after near-fatal overdose

Demi Lovato recently opened up about her near-fatal overdose that resulted in a vision and hearing impairment. Here is what the American singer said about the same. Demi Lovato is a renowned music sensation who has ruled the Hollywood music industry.

Demi Lovato, the famous American singer, also made headlines in 2018 after it got reported that she had a nearly-fatal overdose. According to the reports, the actress-singer's overdose left her with irreversible brain damage and severely impacted her body. It got reported that Demi Lovato suffered a vision and hearing impairment. But, during her recent appearance on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, the prominent and popular artist admitted that she does have a vision and hearing impairment to date. Demi Lovato has given many hit songs like Solo, Sorry Not Sorry, Tell Me You Love Me and many more.

After five years of her nearly-fatal overdose, Demi Lovato opened up about the incident that left her with irreversible damage to her brain and vision and hearing impairment. The actress-singer stated that she did not change anything about her life or past. She absolutely has no regrets.

She also adds, "I did not change my path because I did not have any regrets. The closest thing that I get to regret is when I overdosed," said the Sonny With a Chance star in a recent episode of Andy Cohen Live's episode Sirius XM.

During her appearance on the show, Demi Lovato also opened up about her battles with addictions. She also said, "I wish somebody had told me I was beautiful because I didn't believe it. And, two, I wish someone would have told me that if you sit with the pain, it passes—you don't have to use over it. It actually caused a disability. I have vision impairment and hearing impairment. The closest thing I have to regret is that because of what it's caused me today. I do not drive because I also have so many blind spots in my vision."

