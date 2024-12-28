SAD news for all Batman fans: Matt Reeves’ film has been postponed to THIS date

Batman 2 Postponed: The superhero sequel was originally planned for October 2, 2026; however, it will now be released in October 2027.

The coming of retribution has been delayed, and audiences will have to wait a bit longer to return to Gotham City. According to Variety, Matt Reeves' follow-up to The Batman was put back until 2027. Warner Bros. said on Friday that the superhero sequel will now premiere in Imax on October 1, 2027, rather than October 2, 2026.

According to 'Variety', this has created an opportunity for Alejandro G. Inarritu and Tom Cruise's future film to be released in cinemas in 2026, just as the awards season begins. The picture, which has yet to be titled, will be released on Imax on October 2, replacing 'The Batman 2'.

Warner Bros. has changed the openers of Bong Joon Ho's 'Mickey 17' and Ryan Coogler's 'Sinners'. Now, 'Mickey 17', starring Robert Pattinson, will premiere on March 7, 2025, while 'Sinners', reuniting Coogler with his 'Black Panther' and 'Fruitvale Station' actor Michael B. Jordan, will be pushed back to April 18, 2025.

That was the initial release date for 'Mickey 17', but studio insiders say the revised release will allow Bong's picture to play for longer in Imax.

The Cruise and Inarritu picture is cloaked in mystery, but according to Warner Bros.'s official logline, it follows "the most powerful man in the world" as he "embarks on a frantic mission to prove he is humanity's saviour before the disaster he's unleashed destroys everything."

The ensemble stars Sandra Huller, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, Sophie Wilde, and Riz Ahmed. The film is produced by Legendary Entertainment, the studio that brought you Dune.

It's a departure for Cruise, who has previously saved the world in more traditional action flicks such as 'Mission: Impossible' and 'Top Gun: Maverick'. Inarritu has two Oscar nominations, including 'Birdman' and 'The Revenant'. The collaboration is a throwback to Cruise's early career, when he collaborated with A-list directors such as Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Oliver Stone, and Paul Thomas Anderson.

