SAD news for all Batman fans: Matt Reeves’ film has been postponed to THIS date

Batman 2 Postponed: The superhero sequel was originally planned for October 2, 2026; however, it will now be released in October 2027. 

SAD news for all Batman fans Matt Reeves film has been postponed to THIS date RBA
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 28, 2024, 3:15 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 28, 2024, 3:15 PM IST

The coming of retribution has been delayed, and audiences will have to wait a bit longer to return to Gotham City. According to Variety, Matt Reeves' follow-up to The Batman was put back until 2027. Warner Bros. said on Friday that the superhero sequel will now premiere in Imax on October 1, 2027, rather than October 2, 2026.

According to 'Variety', this has created an opportunity for Alejandro G. Inarritu and Tom Cruise's future film to be released in cinemas in 2026, just as the awards season begins. The picture, which has yet to be titled, will be released on Imax on October 2, replacing 'The Batman 2'.

Also Read: Kanguva to Thangalaan to GOAT: 2024 Pan-India Film Failures

Warner Bros. has changed the openers of Bong Joon Ho's 'Mickey 17' and Ryan Coogler's 'Sinners'. Now, 'Mickey 17', starring Robert Pattinson, will premiere on March 7, 2025, while 'Sinners', reuniting Coogler with his 'Black Panther' and 'Fruitvale Station' actor Michael B. Jordan, will be pushed back to April 18, 2025.

That was the initial release date for 'Mickey 17', but studio insiders say the revised release will allow Bong's picture to play for longer in Imax.

The Cruise and Inarritu picture is cloaked in mystery, but according to Warner Bros.'s official logline, it follows "the most powerful man in the world" as he "embarks on a frantic mission to prove he is humanity's saviour before the disaster he's unleashed destroys everything." 

The ensemble stars Sandra Huller, John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, Sophie Wilde, and Riz Ahmed. The film is produced by Legendary Entertainment, the studio that brought you Dune.

Also Read: Bobby Deol to Sanjay Dutt: 7 heros embracing roles of Villain in 2025

It's a departure for Cruise, who has previously saved the world in more traditional action flicks such as 'Mission: Impossible' and 'Top Gun: Maverick'. Inarritu has two Oscar nominations, including 'Birdman' and 'The Revenant'. The collaboration is a throwback to Cruise's early career, when he collaborated with A-list directors such as Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Oliver Stone, and Paul Thomas Anderson.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share cozy, sweet moment amid engagement joy [PHOTOS] ATG

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share cozy, sweet moment amid engagement joy [PHOTOS]

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal spend serene year end by the ocean; Check photos [PICTURES] ATG

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal spend serene year end by the ocean; Check photos [PICTURES]

Next film mein band bajegi...', 'Jigra' director Vasan Bala says THIS about Alia Bhatt ATG

'Next film mein band bajegi...', 'Jigra' director Vasan Bala says THIS about Alia Bhatt

Salman Khan 59th birthday: Superstar lands in Jamnagar with Lulia Vantur, family for celebration [WATCH] ATG

Salman Khan 59th birthday: Superstar lands in Jamnagar with Lulia Vantur, family for celebration [WATCH]

Border Gavaskar Trophy: Anushka Sharma poses with Nitish Kumar Reddy's family at Melbourne Cricket Ground (PHOTO) RBA

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Anushka Sharma poses with Nitish Kumar Reddy's family at Melbourne Cricket Ground

Recent Stories

PHOTOS Sara Tendulkar in Australia, seen riding horse, enjoying beach RBA

PHOTOS: Sara Tendulkar in Australia, seen riding horse, enjoying beach

Year Ender 2024: Junaid Khan to Nitashi Goel; 5 debutants THIS year ATG

Year Ender 2024: Junaid Khan to Nitashi Goel; 5 debutants THIS year

Manmohan Singh's journey: Untold life stories, rare marriage photos AJR

Manmohan Singh's journey: Untold life stories, rare marriage photos

Raha Kapoor to Taimur to AbRam Khan-7 Cute star kids and their ages RBA

Raha Kapoor to Taimur to AbRam Khan-7 Cute star kids and their ages

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Sunil Gavaskar's angry rant to Rishabh Pant's shot selection goes viral (WATCH) dmn

AUS vs IND, Boxing Day Test: Sunil Gavaskar's angry rant to Rishabh Pant's shot selection goes viral (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon