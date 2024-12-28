Entertainment

Bobby Deol to Sanjay Dutt: 7 heros embracing roles of Villain in 2025

Jr. NTR

Jr. NTR is set to make a grand entry as the villain in 'War 2'

Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan will be seen as a powerful villain in the second part of 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan will reportedly play the antagonist in Ajay Devgn's upcoming film

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra will reportedly play the villain in the upcoming film 'Race 4', starring Saif Ali Khan

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan will play the villain in Shahrukh Khan's upcoming film 'King', co-starring Suhana Khan

Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol, known for his villainous roles, is said to play the antagonist in the upcoming film 'Alpha'

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt will be seen as the villain in Ajay Devgn's 'Son of Sardar 2'

