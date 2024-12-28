Kanguva to Thangalaan to GOAT: 2024 Pan-India Film Failures

Despite the dominance of pan-Indian films this year, only a few big-budget pan-Indian releases were successful. This compilation explores the films that failed to make a mark.

2024's Pan-India Movie Flops

Making a pan-Indian film is more challenging than a single-language film. A pan-Indian film must appeal to a wider audience across languages and cultures. The actors should also be popular across different regions. This year saw several pan-Indian films failing to meet expectations.

Indian 2 Movie

Among the pan-Indian flops of this year is Indian 2, starring Kamal Haasan and directed by Shankar. Despite the success of the first installment, the sequel failed to captivate audiences, even in its native Tamil language.

GOAT Movie

Vijay's GOAT, made on a budget of approximately 400 crores, faced a similar fate. While not a complete box office disaster, it underperformed in Hindi, Kannada, and other languages, failing to achieve pan-Indian success.

Kanguva

Kanguva, starring Suriya and directed by Siruthai Siva, was expected to gross 2000 crores but only managed 150 crores, becoming a disaster. The film failed to connect with pan-Indian audiences.

Thangalaan

Thangalaan, starring Vikram and directed by Pa. Ranjith, was touted as a real-life KGF but received mixed reviews and ultimately failed. Despite the impressive visuals and acting, the weak storyline contributed to its downfall.

