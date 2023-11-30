Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Rashmika Mandanna in Vijay Deverakonda's brand 'Rowdy' hoodie; confirms relationship rumours? Read more

    Actress Rashmika Mandanna spotted in Rowdy hoodie at Mumbai airport, fueling rumors about her relationship with co-star Vijay Deverakonda. She is set to star in 'Animal,' releasing tomorrow while Vijay features in "Family Star" and a yet-to-be-titled film

    Rashmika Mandanna spotted wearing Vijay Deverakonda's hoodie; did she confirm relationship rumours? Read more ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 30, 2023, 2:15 PM IST

    Rashmika Mandanna, the acclaimed actress with a versatile career spanning across Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil cinema, recently made headlines when she was spotted at the Mumbai airport on November 30th. What caught the attention of onlookers was her choice of attire – a stylish off-white hoodie from the Rowdy brand, owned by her rumored boyfriend and Geetha Govindam co-star, Vijay Deverakonda.

    The hoodie showcased a unique mosaic pattern on its elbows and pockets, perfectly complemented by black palazzos. Rashmika completed her look with a pair of chic shades, exuding both comfort and fashion effortlessly.

    On the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for the release of the Hindi film "Animal," directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie boasts an ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Shakti Kapoor. Set to hit theaters on December 1st, the gangster action drama promises to explore the intricacies of a father-son relationship. Interestingly, it will be released in multiple languages, namely Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

    ALSO READ: Here's why Fawad Khan refused to kiss Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor in films

    Fans can also anticipate Rashmika reprising her role as Srivalli in Sukumar's much-anticipated film, "Pushpa 2: The Rule," scheduled for release on August 15th next year. The film, starring Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, boasts an extended ensemble cast including Prakash Raj, Sunil, Jagapathi Babu, and more.

    Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika's rumored beau, is set to grace the screen in Parasuram's upcoming film, "Family Star," where he shares the spotlight with Mrunal Thakur, Ajay Ghosh, Divyansha Kaushik, and others. Additionally, Vijay is expected to feature in Gowtam Tinnanuri's untitled film, tentatively referred to as VD12, with Rashmika Mandanna, Manikanta Varanasi, and Keshav Deepak, although official confirmation from the makers is still pending.

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2023, 2:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma enjoy family time with daughter Vamika during UK getaway osf

    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma enjoy family time with daughter Vamika during UK getaway

    Here's why Fawad Khan refused to kiss Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor in films RKK

    Here's why Fawad Khan refused to kiss Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor in films

    Priyanka Chopra with daughter Malti Marie Jonas spotted at LA, steals heart in Daddy's mini hoodie [PICTURES] ATG

    Priyanka Chopra with daughter Malti Marie Jonas spotted in LA, steals heart in Daddy's mini hoodie [PICTURES]

    Koffee With Karan 8: Kajol rejected 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' opposite Shah Rukh Khan? Here's what we know ATG

    Koffee With Karan 8: Kajol rejected 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' opposite Shah Rukh Khan? Here's what we know

    Sam Bahadur REVIEW: Will Vicky Kaushal's film win audiences' hearts? Read this RBA

    Sam Bahadur REVIEW: Will Vicky Kaushal's film win audiences' hearts? Read this

    Recent Stories

    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma enjoy family time with daughter Vamika during UK getaway osf

    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma enjoy family time with daughter Vamika during UK getaway

    Animal to Dhootha to Annapoorani to Sam Bahadur-11 Shows and movies to watch on JioCinema, Netflix and theatres RBA

    Animal to Dhootha to Annapoorani to Sam Bahadur-11 Shows and movies to watch on JioCinema, Netflix and theatre

    Xiaomi launches Redmi Watch 4 smartwatch in China Check out specifications price more gcw

    Xiaomi launches Redmi Watch 4 smartwatch in China; Check out specifications, price & more

    Jammu and Kashmir: NIT Hazratbal Srinagar asks students to vacate hostel immediately amidst controversy AJR

    Jammu and Kashmir: NIT Hazratbal Srinagar asks students to vacate hostel immediately amidst controversy

    Here's why Fawad Khan refused to kiss Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor in films RKK

    Here's why Fawad Khan refused to kiss Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor in films

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon