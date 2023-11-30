Rashmika Mandanna in Vijay Deverakonda's brand 'Rowdy' hoodie; confirms relationship rumours? Read more

Actress Rashmika Mandanna spotted in Rowdy hoodie at Mumbai airport, fueling rumors about her relationship with co-star Vijay Deverakonda. She is set to star in 'Animal,' releasing tomorrow while Vijay features in "Family Star" and a yet-to-be-titled film

Rashmika Mandanna, the acclaimed actress with a versatile career spanning across Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil cinema, recently made headlines when she was spotted at the Mumbai airport on November 30th. What caught the attention of onlookers was her choice of attire – a stylish off-white hoodie from the Rowdy brand, owned by her rumored boyfriend and Geetha Govindam co-star, Vijay Deverakonda.

The hoodie showcased a unique mosaic pattern on its elbows and pockets, perfectly complemented by black palazzos. Rashmika completed her look with a pair of chic shades, exuding both comfort and fashion effortlessly.

On the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for the release of the Hindi film "Animal," directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie boasts an ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Shakti Kapoor. Set to hit theaters on December 1st, the gangster action drama promises to explore the intricacies of a father-son relationship. Interestingly, it will be released in multiple languages, namely Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Fans can also anticipate Rashmika reprising her role as Srivalli in Sukumar's much-anticipated film, "Pushpa 2: The Rule," scheduled for release on August 15th next year. The film, starring Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, boasts an extended ensemble cast including Prakash Raj, Sunil, Jagapathi Babu, and more.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika's rumored beau, is set to grace the screen in Parasuram's upcoming film, "Family Star," where he shares the spotlight with Mrunal Thakur, Ajay Ghosh, Divyansha Kaushik, and others. Additionally, Vijay is expected to feature in Gowtam Tinnanuri's untitled film, tentatively referred to as VD12, with Rashmika Mandanna, Manikanta Varanasi, and Keshav Deepak, although official confirmation from the makers is still pending.