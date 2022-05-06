Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Saani Kaayidham Review: Keerthy Suresh, Selvaraghavan's performance receive heaping praises

    Social media users laud Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan's roles in the vengeance thriller. Read Twitter reviews here

    Saani Kaayidham Review: Keerthy Suresh, Selvaraghavan's performance receive heaping praises RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published May 6, 2022, 10:45 AM IST

    The much-anticipated multilingual film Saani Kaayidham, starring Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan, has been launched on Amazon Prime Video. The film's fans saw it as soon as it was released and shared their thoughts on social media. While internet users deemed the film decent, Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan were praised for their outstanding performances.

    Saani Kaayidham is the perfect weekend viewing for everyone who likes violence, blood, and action. Ponni is played by Keerthy Suresh, a rebel who has endured far too much persecution throughout her life. After his debut film Beast, she shares the screen with director turned actor Selvaraghavan.
     
    Also Read: Netflix or Amazon Prime? Yash's KGF Chapter 2 got sold for Rs 320 Crores; read details

    The film has been described as a raw and rustic vengeance drama with a basic premise that is carried by scripted storytelling. Audiences have also given special attention to the music. Above all, the film earns director Arun, the man of the match award.

    Also Read: Yash after KGF: Chapter 2 - Here's what 'Rocking Star' is doing post blockbuster

    Check out audience's Twitter reactions here:

    Last Updated May 6, 2022, 10:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Yash's KGF Chapter 2 beats Ram Charan's RRR; goes over Rs 1100 crores worldwide RBA

    Yash's KGF Chapter 2 beats Ram Charan's RRR; goes over Rs 1100 crores worldwide

    Hollywood Doctor Strange 2 Twitter Review Benedict Cumberbatch Elizabeth Olsen-starrer hailed one of MCU best films drb

    Doctor Strange 2 Twitter Review: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen-starrer hailed one of MCU’s best films

    Rabindranath Tagore movies: 7 Tagore's stories to watch on Hoichoi, Netflix and Hotstar RBA

    Rabindranath Tagore movies: 7 Tagore's stories to watch on Hoichoi, Netflix and Hotstar

    Rashmika Mandanna's fans shouldn't miss this video; watch it now RBA

    Rashmika Mandanna's fans shouldn't miss this video; watch it now

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma looks stunning in her new lehenga look-ayh

    IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma looks stunning in her new lehenga look

    Recent Stories

    Urfi Javed compares herself with Samantha Ruth Prabhu; here's what she said RBA

    Urfi Javed compares herself with Samantha Ruth Prabhu; here's what she said

    UN chief urges to end Ukraine war for the sake of entire globe - adt

    UN chief urges to end Ukraine war for the sake of entire globe

    Apple stops accepting debit credit cards for payments in India gcw

    Apple stops accepting debit, credit cards for payments in India

    Numbers are sometimes controversial: WHO defends claim of 4.7 Covid deaths in India

    'Numbers are sometimes controversial': WHO defends claim of 4.7 Covid deaths in India

    Yash's KGF Chapter 2 beats Ram Charan's RRR; goes over Rs 1100 crores worldwide RBA

    Yash's KGF Chapter 2 beats Ram Charan's RRR; goes over Rs 1100 crores worldwide

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Stick to the processes that we have always worked on - MI Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Stick to the processes that we've always worked on" - MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay - David Warner-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay" - David Warner

    Video Icon
    Indian community in Denmark hails Prime Minister Modi

    'Modi ek hi hai...' Indians in Denmark hail Prime Minister Modi

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war: India and Denmark seek independent probe into civilian killings in Bucha

    Hope India will influence Russia's Putin and stop war in Ukraine: Denmark

    Video Icon
    Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video Not a crime to attend a wedding

    'Not a crime to attend a wedding': Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video

    Video Icon