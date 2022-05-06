Saani Kaayidham Review: Keerthy Suresh, Selvaraghavan's performance receive heaping praises

The much-anticipated multilingual film Saani Kaayidham, starring Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan, has been launched on Amazon Prime Video. The film's fans saw it as soon as it was released and shared their thoughts on social media. While internet users deemed the film decent, Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan were praised for their outstanding performances.

Saani Kaayidham is the perfect weekend viewing for everyone who likes violence, blood, and action. Ponni is played by Keerthy Suresh, a rebel who has endured far too much persecution throughout her life. After his debut film Beast, she shares the screen with director turned actor Selvaraghavan.



The film has been described as a raw and rustic vengeance drama with a basic premise that is carried by scripted storytelling. Audiences have also given special attention to the music. Above all, the film earns director Arun, the man of the match award.

Check out audience's Twitter reactions here: