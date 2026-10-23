SA Re Ga Ma contestants honored the late legendary composer Deva in Ranipet, performing his iconic hits and paying respects at his tomb to celebrate his massive contribution to Tamil cinema and his enduring musical legacy.

SA Re Ga Ma Contestants Pay Tribute to Deva

Ranipet (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 23 (ANI): Following the final rites of music composer Dev, the contestants of the SA Re Ga Ma music reality show paid their last respects to the music composer on Friday. As a mark of tribute to the legendary music composer, the singers performed several popular songs composed by Deva, remembering his remarkable contribution to the Tamil film industry. The emotional tribute brought together music and remembrance as the singers honoured the legacy of the celebrated composer, fondly known as Thenisai Thendral Deva. The singers paid their last respects by placing a floral wreath on the tomb of the singer.

Remembering the Music Legend

Veteran Tamil music composer Deva, renowned for his ‘Gaana’ songs, passed away on October 17. Following the demise, superstar Rajinikanth arrived at the residence of veteran music composer Deva to pay his last respects to the composer. Visuals from Deva's residence showed the actor arriving to pay tributes to the late music composer.

Condolences from the Film Industry

Actor Kamal Haasan, who also closely collaborated with the late music composer, wrote, “The news of my dear brother Deva's passing is shocking. He was a vibrant soul, full of enthusiasm and zeal, with a penchant for light-hearted humour and hearty laughter. Memories of the joyful times we shared working together on films like Avvai Shanmugi, Pammal K. Sambandam, and Panchatanthiram come flooding back. My heartfelt tribute to him. My deepest condolences and words of comfort to his family.”

The late music composer Deva predominantly worked in Tamil cinema, making music for more than 400 films. He also composed music for Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films. Deva famously composed the iconic title card music for superstar Rajinikanth, which has been consistently used for the actor’s film introductions. Deva was born on November 20, 1950. (ANI)

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