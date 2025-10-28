Russell Crowe stars as Nazi leader Hermann Goring in 'Nuremberg.' He discussed playing the "egoist" character and contrasted it with the "anarchy" of performing live with his rock band, Indoor Garden Party, at the film's premiere.

Actor and filmmaker Russell Crowe stars as a real-life figure from history in 'Nuremberg'. At the film's AFI Fest premiere in Los Angeles, the Australian actor discussed his role in the film and shared his experience of performing live with his rock band, Indoor Garden Party, according to People.

On Performing with His Band, Indoor Garden Party

"It's my theatre," said Crowe, adding, "I've done straight theatre, I've done musical theatre, and I've done all that. But I started playing in rock and roll bands, and it's a very easy point of comfort."

"You are on a train, and you're going to travel on that train, and at every given day, you have to give over to the schedule, give up the needs of the character, what the producer wants, what the director wants, what the DP requires, what your other cast might require. That's what you're doing," he shared. With Indoor Garden Party, which has released albums The Musical and Prose And Cons in 2017 and 2024, respectively, it's a different story.

In any given live performance, "when I step out on a rock and roll stage, it's anarchy. I don't know what's going to happen," Crowe said. "That's why I do it," he added. "It's that kind of unknown factor response from the audience, and what you create together between the band and the audience is slightly different every time," as quoted by People.

Starring as Hermann Goring in 'Nuremberg'

'Nuremberg', the historical courtroom drama in which Crowe plays real-life Nazi leader Hermann Goring. Writer-director James Vanderbilt's new film "chronicles the true story of the eponymous trials held by the Allies against the defeated Nazi regime," per an official synopsis, according to People.

The 'Gladiator' actor said of his character. "You're dealing with somebody who, as a certain man of courage and intelligence, was looking at the opportunities available to him." The "egoist" Goring, as Crowe calls him, "believed that he could control the narrative no matter what else was going on. As we know, that didn't turn out to be correct."

Rami Malek, who plays Douglas Kelley, the psychiatrist facing off against Goring, has nothing but praise for his costar, "Russell can be very charming, and very disarming, and so is that character."

Film Release and Upcoming Projects

Following its Toronto International Film Festival premiere, 'Nuremberg', also starring Leo Woodall, John Slattery, Colin Hanks and Mark O'Brien, is in theatres November 7. Among Crowe's upcoming projects are The Last Druid and Unabom, reported People. (ANI)