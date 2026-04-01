Ruby Rose has accused Katy Perry of sexual assault in a shocking Threads post, detailing an alleged incident from years ago. A representative for Perry has vehemently denied the allegations, calling them 'dangerous reckless lies'.

In a shocking revelation, Hollywood actor Ruby Rose has accused pop star Katy Perry of "sexually assaulting" her, reported Variety. In a Threads post, Ruby Rose, while responding to a post about Perry's reaction to Justin Bieber's Coachella performance, wrote, "Katy Perry sexually assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a shit what she thinks." The remarks quickly caught the internet's attention, sparking a heated discussion among fans.

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Katy Perry's Representative Responds

However, a representative for Perry has now shut down the claims. In a statement to Variety, the representative called out Ruby Rose's comments as "dangerous reckless lies." "The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies. Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named," the statement read.

Rose Details Alleged Incident

According to Rose, she was in her twenties when the incident took place. Replying to a fan, the actor wrote, "She didn't kiss me. She saw me 'resting' on my best friends lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting vagina on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her," as quoted by Variety.

"I was only in my early 20s. I'm now 40. It has taken almost 2 decades to say this publicly. Though I am so grateful to have made it long enough to find my voice, it just shows how much of an impact trauma and sexual assault have. Thank you for seeing me," she added.

Katy Perry was recently present at the Coachella with her partner, Justin Trudeau. They attended Justin Bieber's April 11 set, with the pop star even posting a video of her reaction to the performance. (ANI)