Rubina Dilaik asks people not to burst crackers, netizens term her 'Anti-Hindu'; actress responds

Television actress and soon-to-be mother Rubina Dilaik took to her X account and requested everyone to cease exploding crackers now that Diwali is over. She was viciously trolled for her post with some users labeling her 'anti-Hindu'. The actress got extremely angry and slammed trolls, telling them they 'dare not' do this to her.

She put an end to it by stating, "Diwali is a festival of lights, a celebration of Shree Ram's return to Ayodhya!"So, all you Pseudo Hindu propaganda workers, Ramayan mein bursting crackers for 10 days was never mentioned. Find someone ELSE to spotlight your paid accounts and forged identification! Dare to NoT (sic)."

Rubina Dilaik is expecting her first child with her husband and actor Abhinav Shukla. The two tight the knot in 2018. She was crowned Bigg Boss 14 winner in 2020 and rose to prominence as Radhika Shastri in the popular serial 'Chotti Bahu', which marked her acting debut.