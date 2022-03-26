Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    RRR Box Office Collection Day 1: Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer takes earth-shattering start

    SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn has performed well at the box office, especially in the Hindi belt as well as the international market.

    RRR Box Office Collection Day 1 Ram Charan Jr NTR starrer takes earth shattering start
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Mar 26, 2022, 10:44 AM IST

    SS Rajamouli's Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer ‘RRR’ was one of the much-awaited films. Also starring actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, RRR has opened to exceptional reviews, something that is visible from the film’s day one collection at the box office.

    Being termed as a cinematic treat for the viewers, RRR was made on a humungous budget that runs into hundreds of crores. From its visuals to the superb acting put up by the entire cast of the film, RRR is proving to be worth the wait.

    As for the box office is concerned, early reports for Ram and Jr NTR’s film suggests that the film is doing some exceptional business. It has gained around Rs Rs 17-18 crore on its opening day in the Hindi belt. The figure is pleasantly surprising, given what was anticipated otherwise.

    ALSO READ: RRR Twitter Review: Netizens give 5/5 to SS Rajamouli for Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer

    While the film has shown some exceptional business in the Hindi belt, SS Rajamouli has also successfully shattered the box office in the international market with the magic that he shows through his films. According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, RRR has collected roughly Rs 26 crore in the United States of America and Canada.

    Furthermore, another film trade analyst, Ramesh Bala said that the film has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in the Telugu states. Not just that, he also said that the film has been grossing high in Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom too.

    ALSO READ: RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film’s release; police deployed outside theatres (watch)

    The last pan-India film that was released was Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s Radhe Shyam. However, the film could not show much of its magic at the box office. But, with RRR here, looks like SS Rajamouli and his team are set to break all the records and create new ones. In the meantime, it will also be interesting to see how soon does the film enter the Rs 100 crore club or Rs 200 crore club. So far, this year, only The Kashir Files has been able to cross the Rs 100 crore mark.

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2022, 10:46 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters dies at 50 drb

    Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters dies at 50

    Exclusive Shefali Shah asks not to compare Delhi Crime with its second season drb

    Exclusive: Shefali Shah asks not to compare Delhi Crime with its second season

    Bigg Boss contestant Meera Mithun, who abused Vijay-Suriya, arrested in Chennai-ycb

    Bigg Boss contestant Meera Mithun, who abused Vijay-Suriya, arrested in Chennai

    Oscar 2022: Dune to King Richard and more; nominated films to stream on Netflix, Amazon and more RBA

    Oscar 2022: Dune to King Richard and more; nominated films to stream on Netflix, Amazon and more

    Tamil actor Gautami's 6 bank accounts frozen; here's why RBA

    Tamil actor Gautami's 6 bank accounts frozen; here's why

    Recent Stories

    Continue to be good friends Gandhi s granddaughter recalls Modi story gcw

    'Continue to be good friends...' Gandhi's granddaughter recalls 'Modi story'

    Ukraine to bestow Peace Award Pope Francis appeals for peace more top updates gcw

    Ukraine to bestow 'Peace Award', Pope Francis appeals for peace, more | Top updates

    50 percent growth in five years? Kejriwal lied in Delhi assembly: Congress

    50 pc growth in 5 years? Kejriwal lied in Delhi assembly: Congress

    Gudi Padwa 2022: All you need to know about the Marathi New year

    Gudi Padwa 2022: All you need to know about the Marathi New year

    Bihar Board 10th Result 2022 BSEB to announce results here s how you can check gcw

    Bihar Board 10th Result 2022: BSEB to announce results; here's how you can check

    Recent Videos

    College teachers give unique Ravi Verma theme farewell to Kerala professor

    Unique farewell for Kerala professor, teachers hit the ramp

    Video Icon
    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film's release; police deployed outside theatres (watch) - ycb

    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film’s release; police deployed outside theatres (watch)

    Video Icon
    Watch Stage set for Yogi Adityanath s grand swearing in as UP CM gcw

    WATCH: Stage set for Yogi Adityanath's grand swearing-in as UP CM

    Video Icon
    Yogi Adityanath swearing in ceremony Prayers in temples for Maharaj

    Yogi Adityanath 2.0: Prayers in temples for 'Maharaj'

    Video Icon
    RRR vs James: Kannada activists tear posters of RRR, allege insult to Puneeth Rajkumar YCB

    RRR vs James: Kannada activists tear posters of RRR, allege insult to Puneeth Rajkumar

    Video Icon