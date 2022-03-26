RRR Box Office Collection Day 1: Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer takes earth-shattering start

SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn has performed well at the box office, especially in the Hindi belt as well as the international market.

SS Rajamouli's Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer ‘RRR’ was one of the much-awaited films. Also starring actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, RRR has opened to exceptional reviews, something that is visible from the film’s day one collection at the box office.

Being termed as a cinematic treat for the viewers, RRR was made on a humungous budget that runs into hundreds of crores. From its visuals to the superb acting put up by the entire cast of the film, RRR is proving to be worth the wait.

As for the box office is concerned, early reports for Ram and Jr NTR’s film suggests that the film is doing some exceptional business. It has gained around Rs Rs 17-18 crore on its opening day in the Hindi belt. The figure is pleasantly surprising, given what was anticipated otherwise.

While the film has shown some exceptional business in the Hindi belt, SS Rajamouli has also successfully shattered the box office in the international market with the magic that he shows through his films. According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, RRR has collected roughly Rs 26 crore in the United States of America and Canada.

Furthermore, another film trade analyst, Ramesh Bala said that the film has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in the Telugu states. Not just that, he also said that the film has been grossing high in Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom too.

The last pan-India film that was released was Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s Radhe Shyam. However, the film could not show much of its magic at the box office. But, with RRR here, looks like SS Rajamouli and his team are set to break all the records and create new ones. In the meantime, it will also be interesting to see how soon does the film enter the Rs 100 crore club or Rs 200 crore club. So far, this year, only The Kashir Files has been able to cross the Rs 100 crore mark.