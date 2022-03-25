RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film’s release; police deployed outside theatres (watch)

SS Rajamouli’s RRR finally hit the theatres on Friday, March 25. Fans lined up outside theatres from 1 AM for the film’s midnight show.



SS Rajamouli’s pan-India film RRR has received a thunderous opening on Friday when the film was finally released in the theatres after several months of delays. Starring actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles, fans in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, who had been eagerly waiting for the film’s release, geared up queued up outside theatres from midnight to buy tickets for the early morning show.

The swarm of fans outside the theatres was such that the Karnataka home department was forced to deploy police at various theatres to ensure that no law-and-order situation arises.

Fans lined up outside theatres at 1:00 AM on Friday to watch RRR’s 1:45 AM show in the Vijayanagar district. At the same time, several fans queued up since 4 AM to watch the film’s first show across Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

However, at one point, police had to lathi-charge people to bring the crowd under control. The theatre owners also had a tough time with the fans many tried to enter the theatre with colour photocopies of the tickets while others tried to record the film’s scene over their mobile phones.

It was a celebration of sorts for the fans with the film’s theatrical release as they burst firecrackers, showered flowers and cheered for the actors while watching the film.

The film has reportedly been released on whopping 8,000 screens across the country, of which 3,500 screens are alone in Andhra Pradesh followed by 650 screens in Tamil Nadu, 500 screens in Kerala, and 450 screens in Karnataka. In districts such as Vijaynagar, Chikkaballapura, Kolar, Raichur and Ballari, bordering Andhra Pradesh, most of the screens are showing RRR in the Telugu version. The film also stars Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.