As Rohit Sharma turns 38 today, fans celebrate his remarkable cricketing journey. The 'Hitman' has built an impressive fortune—let’s take a closer look at his net worth, earnings.

It's Rohit Sharma's birthday today, and he is 38 years old. He has made an incredible career that took years to develop, shattering records, and winning India countless games. But apart from his cricketing exploits, Rohit Sharma has also earned a great amount of wealth. Let us dig deeper into his net worth, earnings, and lavish lifestyle.

Rohit Sharma Net Worth

Rohit Sharma's net wealth was stated at ₹218 crore in 2025. His income is derived from several different sources like a salary for Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), revenue through Indian Premier League (IPL), endorsement amount, and investment.

Sources of Income

1. BCCI Salary

Rohit Sharma is a centrally contracted A+ cricketer of the BCCI and enjoys a guaranteed annual salary of ₹7 crore. Besides this, he also receives payment:

₹15 lakh per Test match

₹6 lakh per ODI

₹3 lakh per T20I

2. Salary in IPL

Rohit Sharma has been a regular player for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL. MI retained him for the 2025 season for ₹16.3 crore, underlining his pivotal importance to the league.

3. Brand Endorsements

Rohit Sharma is also one of the most popular brand endorsers. He has endorsed some of the most well-known brands like:

Adidas

CEAT Tyres

Hublot Watches

Dream11 These endorsements add a massive share to his net worth.

Luxury Lifestyle

1. Luxurious House in Mumbai

Rohit Sharma has a luxury Mumbai flat worth around ₹30 crore. His house boasts sophisticated modern facilities, luxurious interiors, and a breathtaking view of the city.

2. Expensive Car Collection

Hitman is fond of luxury cars. His car collection consists of:

Lamborghini Urus

Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d

BMW X5

Audi Q7 The vehicles depict his fondness for high-speed and high-end cars.

Investments & Business Ventures

Besides sponsorships and cricket, Rohit Sharma has invested wisely in startup firms and real estate. He also earns rental returns from his skyscrapers in Mumbai.

Rohit Sharma's life, from that of a budding cricketer to one of India's wealthiest sporting stars, is nothing short of motivating. His passion for the game, judicious financial planning, and worth from a brand perspective have all gone towards his gathering his immense wealth. On his birthday, the fans still idolize not only his cricketing abilities but also his accomplishments in life.