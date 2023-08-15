Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Ramachandra Boss & Co' teaser OUT: Witness Nivin Pauly as good thief for palace heist

    Nivin Pauly stars in “Ramachandra Boss & Co” as the ‘good’ bandit and thief who plans to loot the Amar Palace. This is the second Nivin-Haneef movie after “Mikhael”. by Leona Merlin Antony

    'Ramachandra Boss & Co' teaser OUT: Witness Nivin Pauly as good theif for palace heist
    First Published Aug 15, 2023, 1:04 PM IST

    The tiring wait for the teaser has come to an end. The makers of Ramachandra Boss & Co dropped the first official movie teaser on August 12. Mamitha Baiju, Nivin Pauly, Vinay Fort and Jaffer Idukki have starred in the movie and are also making the teaser lively. The teaser starts off by showing the viewers the entry of a ‘good’ bandit in a Toyota, who is none other than Nivin Pauly. On asking his name, Nivin replies, “Boss, Ramachandra boss” which sets in the comedy mood. He is depicted as a 'common man for common people'.

    Ramachandra Boss, along with his group members, decides to loot a palace, which is called the “Amar Palace”. The events shown revolve around outlining this looting plan. From the teaser, we understand that the genre of the movie is both comedy and adventure. Under Magic Frames and Pauly Jr. Pictures, the teaser promises to witness the biggest “pravasi” (non-resident) heist. 

    Watch teaser: 

     

    ALSO READ: 'RDX' trailer OUT: Shane Nigam, Neeraj Madhav, Antony Varghese create perfect trio (WATCH)

    The movie is written and directed by Hannef Adeni. Haneef did his directorial debut in The Great Father and worked as the writer of Abrahaminte Santhathikal. As mentioned, this is the second movie in which Nivin Pauly has shaken hands with Haneef, the first being Mikhael. The movie is produced by Listin Stephen and Nivin Pauly and co-produced by Justin Stephen. The music composition is by Midhun Mukudhan who is an Indian doctor-turned-musician. He is known for his music direction in Mammootty’s film Rorschach. Vishnu Thandassery is the Director of Photography who is known for his works in Iyobinte Pusthakam and Kumbalangi Nights.

    Nivin Pauly shared a post of the movie teaser on his Instagram saying, "The Boss and his squad have assembled!".

     

