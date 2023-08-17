Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Arijit Singh creates record; defeats Taylor Swift to become third most followed artist

    Arijit Singh has surpassed singers Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish on Spotify. The Indian singer has become the third most followed artist on the app. Arijit Singh is known for iconic songs like Tum Hi Ho, Sooraj Dooba Hain, Tumhe Kitna Pyar Karte, Heeriye and so on.

    Arijit Singh creates record; defeats Taylor Swift to become third most followed artist vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Aug 17, 2023, 2:23 PM IST

    Arijit Singh has overtaken global sensations like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Eminem, solidifying his place as the third most-followed artist on Spotify. Indian singer Arijit Singh has achieved a remarkable milestone in his career. He has become the third most followed singer on Spotify, surpassing global music sensations Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish. This achievement is a testament to Arijit's talent and the immense love and support he has received from his fans. Arijit Singh is known for his mellifluous vocals on iconic bollywood songs like Tum Hi Ho, Sooraj Dooba Hain, Pachtaoge, Tumhe Kitna Pyar Karte, Heeriye and so on.

    ALSO READ: Kushi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals on Vijay Deverakonda's future spouse, read more

    Arijit Singh with his soulful voice, has intrigued audiences worldwide. He is proof that he is a maestro of modern Indian music. Arijit's musical prowess has resonated deeply, leading him to achieve this feat.

    Currently, the top spot on the list of most followed artists on Spotify is held by Ed Sheeran, followed by Ariana Grande and Arijit Singh in the third position. It is truly remarkable how Arijit has managed to defeat and overthrow renowned artists like Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Eminem, Drake, The Weekend, Rihanna, and Adele, among many others.

    Arijit Singh's this big milestone proves one thing that talent and hardwork constantly can take you places. His entire journey so far from 2013 to now is so inspiring that it should be seen as an inspiration by budding musicians and singers. The singer has given audiences, music lovers and fans some really brilliant songs like Tum Hi Ho, Saawan Aaya Hai, Kabhi Jo Baadal Barse, Sooraj Dooba Hain Yaaro, Khamoshiyaan, Pachtaoge, Heeriye, Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte, Aaj Se Teri, and so on.

    ALSO READ: Actress Zareen Khan admitted to the hospital; drops 'health update' on social media

    Last Updated Aug 17, 2023, 2:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kushi Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals on Vijay Deverakonda's future spouse, read more

    Kushi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals on Vijay Deverakonda's future spouse, read more

    Actress Zareen Khan admitted to the hospital; drops 'health update' on social media vma

    Actress Zareen Khan admitted to the hospital; drops 'health update' on social media

    Know everything about Trinetra Haldar, doctor, actor gaining fame for role in 'Made In Heaven 2' ADC

    Know everything about Trinetra Haldar, doctor, actor gaining fame for role in 'Made In Heaven 2'

    Shah Rukh Khan lauds wife Gauri Khan for Suhana Khan's upbringing, but says dimple is his ADC

    Shah Rukh Khan lauds wife Gauri Khan for Suhana Khan's upbringing, but says dimple is his

    Sunny Deol loses temper as fan tries to take selfie with him; Know Details MSW

    Sunny Deol loses temper as fan tries to take selfie with him; Know Details

    Recent Stories

    Can strawberry help in reducing diabetes: Kow the truth ADC EIA

    Can strawberry help in reducing diabetes: Kow the truth

    Butter milk to Coconut water: 7 drinks to beat the heat ATG

    Butter milk to Coconut water: 7 drinks to beat the heat

    Kushi Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals on Vijay Deverakonda's future spouse, read more

    Kushi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals on Vijay Deverakonda's future spouse, read more

    Football Deco's arrival fuels Joao Felix's bid to join Barcelona from Atletico Madrid osf

    Deco's arrival fuels Joao Felix's bid to join Barcelona from Atletico Madrid

    Chandrayaan 3 marks giant leap, lander 'Vikram' successfully separates from propulsion module AJR

    Chandrayaan-3 marks giant leap, lander 'Vikram' successfully separates from propulsion module

    Recent Videos

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside WATCH AJR

    Odisha horror: Massive crocodile devours woman taking bath riverside | WATCH

    Video Icon
    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    In 2047, tricolour should be among developed nations: PM Modi seeks help from 140 crore Indians

    Video Icon
    Parivarvaad and Bhai-Bhateejavaad are enemies of democracy: PM Modi in Independence Day 2023 speech at Red Fort

    'Parivarvaad' and 'Bhai-Bhateejavaad' are enemies of democracy: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide WATCH AJR

    HP rains: Over 9 dead, several trapped after Shiva temple in Shimla collapses due to landslide | WATCH

    Video Icon
    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    History in the making, former J&K DGP on Centre's new CrPC, IPC move

    Video Icon