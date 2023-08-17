Arijit Singh creates record; defeats Taylor Swift to become third most followed artist

Arijit Singh has surpassed singers Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish on Spotify. The Indian singer has become the third most followed artist on the app. Arijit Singh is known for iconic songs like Tum Hi Ho, Sooraj Dooba Hain, Tumhe Kitna Pyar Karte, Heeriye and so on.

Arijit Singh has overtaken global sensations like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Eminem, solidifying his place as the third most-followed artist on Spotify. Indian singer Arijit Singh has achieved a remarkable milestone in his career. He has become the third most followed singer on Spotify, surpassing global music sensations Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish. This achievement is a testament to Arijit's talent and the immense love and support he has received from his fans. Arijit Singh is known for his mellifluous vocals on iconic bollywood songs like Tum Hi Ho, Sooraj Dooba Hain, Pachtaoge, Tumhe Kitna Pyar Karte, Heeriye and so on.

Arijit Singh with his soulful voice, has intrigued audiences worldwide. He is proof that he is a maestro of modern Indian music. Arijit's musical prowess has resonated deeply, leading him to achieve this feat.

Currently, the top spot on the list of most followed artists on Spotify is held by Ed Sheeran, followed by Ariana Grande and Arijit Singh in the third position. It is truly remarkable how Arijit has managed to defeat and overthrow renowned artists like Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Eminem, Drake, The Weekend, Rihanna, and Adele, among many others.

Arijit Singh's this big milestone proves one thing that talent and hardwork constantly can take you places. His entire journey so far from 2013 to now is so inspiring that it should be seen as an inspiration by budding musicians and singers. The singer has given audiences, music lovers and fans some really brilliant songs like Tum Hi Ho, Saawan Aaya Hai, Kabhi Jo Baadal Barse, Sooraj Dooba Hain Yaaro, Khamoshiyaan, Pachtaoge, Heeriye, Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte, Aaj Se Teri, and so on.

