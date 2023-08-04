Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OMG 2: Yami Gautam's powerful performance leaves audiences eagerly anticipating film's release

    Yami Gautam Dhar, known for her strong performances, excites fans with her powerful role as a lawyer in OMG 2. Her impressive filmography and dedication to meaningful content continue to garner audience support. The trailer has piqued excitement, leaving viewers eager for her performance in the film.

    First Published Aug 4, 2023, 11:30 AM IST

    Yami Gautam Dhar's fans have been eagerly anticipating her return with another strong performance, following her back-to-back successful films. In her latest movie, OMG 2, she takes on a powerful role as a lawyer, and the trailer showcases her prowess in delivering impactful dialogues and owning her characters. Despite sharing the screen with the talented actor Pankaj Tripathi, Yami's presence shines through, highlighting her command over her performance.

    Yami's filmography is adorned with promising performances that have proven to be profitable ventures for the producers. Films like "Kaabil," "Uri: The Surgical Strike," "Bala," "A Thursday," "Dasvi," and "Lost" have been well-received by audiences on their respective platforms.

    Discussing her character arc in OMG 2, Yami shared her excitement, stating that she has always been drawn to unique and relevant socio-topics since her career's beginning. She expressed gratitude for being offered another excellent script and hopes that the audience will appreciate her portrayal of Kamini, a bold, resilient, and poised character. Yami dedicated significant effort and love to develop this character and is eagerly looking forward to the audience's response.

    The release of the OMG 2 trailer has heightened the audience's excitement to witness Yami's performance in the film. Prior to OMG 2, Yami will also be seen in 'Dhoom Dhaam.'

    Last Updated Aug 4, 2023, 11:38 AM IST
