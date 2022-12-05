Rapper Kanye West reveals that Elon Musk is 'Half-Chinese'

The ongoing war between noted rapper and icon Kanye West and Twitter CEO Elon Musk is just getting started with no signs of stopping. Recently, Kanye took a sly dig at Elon post his Twitter account suspension. He claimed that Elon is 'Half-Chinese'

Twitter has lately become a controversial platform. It is true that Twitter is also a powerful tool indeed. But, nowadays, we see celebrities indulging in a war of words with each other. Joining this ongoing bandwagon is the globally renowned rapper, Kanye West. Kanye's Twitter account was suspended by Twitter CEO Elon Musk recently. It was because Kanye violated the microblogging site's rules which do not allow incitement to violence.

After the suspension of his Twitter account, Kanye West is in no mood to stop. The 22-time Grammy award-winning rapper hit it back at Elon with his recent Instagram post. He has taken a sly dig at Elon Musk.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Kanye posted a note. In that note post, he wrote, "Am I the only one who thinks Elon could be half Chinese? Have you ever seen his pics as a child? Take a Chinese genius and mate them with a South African supermodel, and we have an Elon."

Furthermore, he also added, "I say an Elon because they probably made 10 to 30 Elons, and he is the first genetic hybrid that stuck..Well, let's not forget about Obama."

Kanye also stated, "I'm sorry for using curse words in church, but I don't have another word for Obama yet. YE24 Let's Unify and find out LUAFO."

Sharing this note on his handle as a post, his caption for the same read, "On Jay Zs birthday, Future president of the United States Ye uses Mark Zuckerberg's platform to incite a mass investigation of Elon Musk's childhood photos in the midst of Balenciagagate I call this The theory of everything Problem solved Praise God."

For those unaware, The 45-year-old rapper's Twitter account got suspended because of his comment like 'Adolf Hitler' on Alex Jones' "Infowars Show", according to a leading publication, The Hollywood Reporter's report. Even after giving repeated warnings, Kanye budged to not listen to Elon Musk and still kept on doing his violent tweets. Finally, Elon Musk took to Twitter and confirmed the account suspension of Kanye West in his tweet.

Elon's response tweet under a user's tweet who asked for Kanye to get 'fixed,' read, "I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended."

