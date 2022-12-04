Sharon Stone's ultimate star-struck moment after witnessing Shah Rukh Khan is just unmissable

The iconic Hollywood starlet Sharon Stone recently had an epic star-struck moment after seeing the global Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan at the coveted Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The globally loved Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been ruling successfully in the hearts of global fans. Recently, the 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' (2017) fame global icon SRK, made headlines, due to his starry appearance at the coveted Red Sea Film Festival 2022, in Jeddah. It is a known fact, that Shah Rukh Khan is the globally crowned 'King of romance' and 'Baadshah of Bollywood'. He has given some of the finest performances in films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Mohabbatein, Devdas, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Ra.One, Swades, Chak De India, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, My Name Is Khan, Om Shanti Om, Darr, Dilwale, Raees, Happy New Year, Chennai Express, Dear Zindagi, and so on. He has proven his versatility as an actor by portraying diverse characters in different films. At the film festival, it was indeed an unexpected moment for the legendary Hollywood diva Sharon Stone, when she saw that global B-town icon, Shah Rukh Khan was seen sitting besides her. She literally had a star-struck moment upon realizing this fact.

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, other bollywood celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Kajol, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Saif Ali Khan also graced the event. Interestingly, Sharon Stone, who was also attending the festival in Jeddah, created quite a stir on the internet, after her video with SRK got shared by a fan on social media.

This viral video, was shared by a fan named Unreal Ann on Twitter on December 2, 2022.

In the video, Sharon got totally star-struck upon realizing that, Shah Rukh Khan was sitting next to her. Her epic reaction to this fact attracted the eyeballs of avid SRK fans on social media. After the host gave a warm introduction to 'My Name Is Khan' fame global icon Shah Rukh Khan, Sharon immediately screamed, 'Oh My God.'

Sharon finally spilled the beans about her reaction at another festival. Opening up about the same, Sharon said, "Shah Rukh Khan was two seats away from me and I didn’t know he was there."

Shedding more light on the same, Sharon added, "And I reached forward and saw him and I am not very easily star-struck because I know a lot of stars but I saw him and I was just like."

For those unaware, the Baadshah of Bollywood received an honorary award recognizing his contribution to the film industry at the festival. Spilling the beans about the same, he said, "I am truly honored to receive this award from the Red Sea International Film Festival. It’s wonderful to be here among my fans from Saudi and the region who have always been huge supporters of my films. I’m looking forward to celebrating the region’s talent and being a part of this exciting film community."

