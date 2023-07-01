Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Roadies 19: Prince Narula-Rhea Chakraborty engage in heated argument, fans enjoy with popcorn

    The thrilling episodes of Roadies 19 have been making headlinesquite often. The excitement increased with the introduction of Gautam Gulati and Rhea Chakraborty as gang leaders in the most recent season of the popular reality show, adding a new layer of entertainment. 

    With every season of Roadies, adventures get touger and politics gets meaner. In this season, too, fights remain an integral part of the show, keeping the audiences glued as ever. Disputes between gang leaders Prince Narula and Rhea Chakraborty during the Indore auditions resulted in a heated exchange in the recently released promo. In an effort to assert her dominance, Rhea asked Prince to talk to her more softly. Things worsened further when Prince brushed off Rhea's skills, saying, "ise toh khud hi kuch nahi pata" (she herself doesn't know anything). The actress was enraged by his remark, so she retaliated by ordering him to lower his voice. And she said, "Awaaz Niche." (Lower your voice) "Why do you always become close to people? You don't need to tell me if I know myself or not because we both know ourselves well enough." she added.

    Prince, obviously, wouldn't let this go at all and lashed back saying: "I'll say what I want. Why do you have to take things personally? Lemme do what I want to." The host of the programme, Sonu Sood, had to come in between and just as it was about to go ugly. He tried to calm things down by asking them to continue with the episode, but the two gang leaders refused to follow any rules and continued their verbal spat.

    Final candidates have been selected by each gang leader following the auditions in Delhi, Pune, and Indore. While Gautam and Rhea are still working to put their teams of 10 together, Prince already has 13 people under his leadership.Prince and Rhea have had violent altercations in the past. It was reportedly stated that the actors even initially refused to film together. In a later interview, Prince acknowledged that it took him, Rhea, and Gautam some time to understand one another and that they had the "worst of all fights."

