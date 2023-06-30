Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri, Jad Hadid's STEAMY lip-lock during task leaves netizens puzzled (WATCH)

While audiences and fanatics enjoy controversies and drama in Bigg Boss OTT 2 on Jio Cinema, the netizens were in for a shocking surprise as Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid got dared to do a steamy lip-lock for 30 seconds. This scene went viral on the internet and elicited mixed reactions from fans.

As Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has been attracting the eyeballs and attention of fans and audiences by showing them the real and raw sides of noted celebrities who are currently locked in the house as participants. TV actress Akanksha Puri has raised the level of entertainment. With her bold and confident aura, she is making her way into the hearts of Indian audiences and fans with her strong and impressive performance in the biggest and most popular television reality series Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by global icon Salman Khan. This season is hitting all the right notes with fans and audiences.

Netizens love the dose of arguments, drama, fighting, controversies and shocking dares given to contestants inside the house. But, certainly, this one shook social media users and netizens. In a recent episode, contestants Jad Hadid and Akanksha Puri were seen locking lips during a dare, leaving netizens utterly confused.

ALSO READ: When is Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni's daughter's naming ceremony? Read details

On Thursday, during a task between the teams white and black, Jad and Akanksha were dared by their co-contestants to kiss each other on the lips. As Avinash Sachdeva made the announcement, the two teams talked about how long they should kiss. They came to the conclusion that 30 seconds would be the appropriate time. Well, it is safe to say that they continued to kiss even after their time was up, with their teammates telling them to stop.

The ‘task’ has left the internet with mixed reactions. Taking to Twitter, many grumbled how the reality show has become too unfiltered and uncensored to be called a family show. Other sections of the internet joked about it. One said, "Akanksha and jad hv to do lip kiss for 30 sec. I guess this is the only task that jad can do well. Dono ne bohot shiddat se task complete kiya."

Another fan said, "@BeingSalmanKhan saying he will not let it go above the line. He muted the abuses to show us these things. Selmon, what a hypocrite. He said since he has taken over OTT, so, he will ensure a healthier ott. Is this what he is assuring the audience."

Umar Riaz's fan page said, "Agr ye OTT na hoke Real Big boss main hota to ye mudda 100 din chalta..."

It will be interesting to see how Salman Khan deals with the task during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

ALSO READ: The Night Manager 2 Reviews: Is Aditya Roy, Sobhita, Anil Kapoor's show worth your time? Read THIS now