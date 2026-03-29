Rituparna Sengupta describes working with Sharmila Tagore in 'Puratawn' as a privilege. She lauds the veteran's professionalism and is proud of the mother-daughter film's screening at the India International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD).

Actor-producer Rituparna Sengupta has described her experience of working with veteran star Sharmila Tagore in the Bengali film Puratawn as a "privilege," while also expressing pride over the film's screening at the India International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD).

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Sengupta on Working with 'Elegant and Grounded' Sharmila Tagore

Speaking about the collaboration, Sengupta praised Tagore's enduring grace and professionalism, noting her dedication to the craft even at 80 years of age. She described the veteran actor as elegant, energetic, and deeply grounded, adding that her presence on set brought warmth and mentorship, particularly during challenging personal moments.

"This is very fascinating for me because I am in the film industry... IFFD is such a great international platform. I am very proud that my film Puratawn is being screened here," Sengupta said. She also highlighted Tagore's involvement as a significant milestone for the project, noting that the actor returned to Bengali cinema after a gap of 14 years for the film.

Puratawn, a mother-daughter story, features Sengupta in the role of a daughter opposite Tagore. The film explores themes of mental health, including dementia, and focuses on human relationships. Sengupta emphasised the film's "meaningful substance," calling it an Indian story with universal relevance despite being rooted in Bengali language and culture.

Recalling how Tagore came on board, Sengupta shared that the veteran actor was impressed by the sensitivity of the script and expressed a desire to collaborate. She described Tagore as a selective performer, making her agreement to the project a matter of pride for the team. The film has since been recognised at multiple international festivals and has received several awards.

"So this is a privilege for us. She was here for the inauguration and she was extremely happy with the script. And she told me that Ritu Parna, I have to work with you. If we get such a sensitive subject, then we will do it," she said.

"So I was successful giving her that script. And I think it is a matter of pride for us. Because the type of actress she is, she is very choosy. And she doesn't always do films. So she said yes for our film. And it was nominated in many international film festivals. And we also got many awards. So this is a very very big achievement for us. And I think I will keep working like this," she added.

Bengali Cinema's Global Legacy and Future Projects

At the festival, Sengupta also spoke about the global legacy of Bengali cinema, referencing stalwarts like Satyajit Ray and Mrinal Sen, among others. She noted that Bengali films have consistently resonated with international audiences due to their thoughtful narratives and strong thematic depth.

Looking ahead, Sengupta revealed she has several upcoming Hindi projects, including titles such as Ittar, Namkiniyat, Good Morning Sunshine, and Basuri. She reiterated her commitment to choosing meaningful subjects, stating her desire to continue creating impactful cinema.

(ANI)