    Veteran actor Arun Bali is no more; he was diagnosed with the rare neuromuscular disease

     Veteran actor Arun Bali passed away at 4.30 am today (October 7, 2022) in Mumbai.

    Veteran Bollywood actor Arun Bali is no more; he was diagnosed with the rare neuromuscular disease RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 7, 2022, 8:17 AM IST

    79-years-old, Arun Bali passed away at 4.30 am today (October 7, 2022) in Mumbai. It was reported that the actor was suffering from an autoimmune disease named Myasthenia Gravis. He was undergoing treatment at Hiranandani Hospital, Mumbai, for this rare neuromuscular disease. However, earlier this year, the actor returned home after his treatment.

    Back then, Ankush Bali, his son, had disclosed that his father's illness was not terminal. He had also mentioned that the seasoned actor would be admitted to the hospital again shortly for the same therapy.

    Arun Bali, who appeared in films such as '3 Idiots', 'Kedarnath', and 'Panipat', among many other, hit movies. He also did many TV shows like Kumum: Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Chanakya, Doosra Keval, Maryada and Aarohan among others. Arun Bali was a highly respected actor in the industry. Arun portrayed King Porus in the 1991 historical drama Chanakya, Kunwar Singh in the Doordarshan soap opera Swabhimaan, and Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, the Chief Minister of undivided Bengal, in the contentious and critically praised 2000 movie Hey Ram.

    He gained notoriety in the 2000s for playing "grandfatherly" parts, such as Harshvardhan Wadhwa in Kumkum, and even won accolades for them. He is also a producer who has won a National Award.

    WHAT IS MYASTHENIA GRAVIS?
    Autoimmune disorders like myasthenia gravis happen when the immune system unintentionally targets healthy tissue. When a person has myasthenia gravis, their bodies develop antibodies that prevent the muscle cells from receiving neurotransmitters, which are signals from the nerve cells from the brain. Myasthenia gravis' precise origin is uncertain. It can occasionally be related to thymic tumours (an immune system organ).

    Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Samrat Prithviraj, starring Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar, featured Bali's final appearances on cinema. Arun Bali and Akshay both appeared in Saugandh, which is an interesting choice for a debut.

    Last Updated Oct 7, 2022, 9:26 AM IST
