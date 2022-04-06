Rihanna joins Kim Kardashian, Kanye West with $1.7 billion net worth in Forbes list; read details

Rihanna, 37, made her first appearance on the Forbes billionaires list because of the popularity of her Fenty Beauty cosmetics business.

Forbes has published its yearly list of billionaires, and the renowned entrepreneurs and artists have cut. Among these are Rihanna, and Melinda French Gates. Rihanna, 37, who is most known for her musical smashes, made her debut on the list because to the popularity of her Fenty Beauty cosmetics business.

Rihanna is the first billionaire in her native nation of Barbados, with a net worth of $1.7 billion. The singer is rated 1,729 on this year's list. According to Forbes, the 34-year-old singer's fortune derived not just from music but also from investments in a cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty, and a lingerie business, Savage X Fenty. Rihanna is one of the best-selling musicians of all time, with singles including Umbrella, Diamonds, We Found Love, and What's My Name? The singer, whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, is now the first billionaire from her native Barbados.

Rihanna, who is expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky, is one of several celebrities on Forbes' list of billionaires for 2022, which also includes musicians Jay-Z and Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Peter Jackson (who is also making his billionaire debut), and Tyler Perry.

The internet cannot keep calm about the news, “Rihanna is a billionaire? With a b? Damn!," a user wrote, while another praised the musician’s journey, calling it “most inspiring in recent memory."

Elon Musk leads the list of billionaires, with Jeff Bezos coming in second. Mukesh Ambani is ranked tenth, with Gautam Adani close behind.

This year, billionaires were born in about 34 nations, with China creating the newest billionaires (62). The United States placed second on the list with 50 new billionaires, while India ranked third with 29 new billionaires. Only 33 of the 236 new billionaires on the Forbes list are women, with only 11 deemed self-made.

