Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal dance to ‘Ambarsariya’ on their sangeet; watch the adorable video here

    A video of actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal dancing to ‘Ambarsariya’ from the movie ‘Fukrey’ is doing rounds on social media. Other than this, the couple was also seen performing on ‘Ranjha Ranjha’. If you haven’t seen the adorable video yet, check it out here.

    First Published Oct 3, 2022, 2:43 PM IST

    Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are just a few more days away from tying the knot and taking their relationship to the next level. With their wedding approaching on October 6 in Mumbai, a video of the couple dancing during their sangeet ceremony has been doing rounds on the internet.

    Well, what’s a sangeet ceremony without some dance and masti, especially when it is two actors getting hitched? Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal did just that as took the centre stage and danced on ‘Ambarsariya’ from the movie ‘Furkrey’. Interestingly, it is the same movie where the couple first met and eventually fell in love.

    Not only ‘Ambarsariya’, but in the barely one-minute-long video, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are also seen dancing to ‘Ranjha Ranjha’ from the movie ‘Raavan’ which was picturized on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan.

    While Richa Chadha is seen in a pastel pink lehenga from designer Rahul Mishra’s collection, Ali Fazal opted for an ivory-white angrakha for the occasion. His attire was designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Check out the video here:

    Apart from this, another video of the groom-to-be Ali Fazal also surfaced recently. The video, also from the couple’s sangeet ceremony, shows Ali dancing with his men and doing the ‘Nagin’ dance. He was performing on ‘Nagin Dance Nachana’ with the dhol-wala playing in the background.

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Peppynite (@peppynite)

    The pre-wedding festivities including Mehendi, Haldi, Sangeet and cocktail ceremonies of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were held over the weekend in New Delhi. Their wedding is scheduled to take place on October 6 in Mumbai.

    Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal first met on the sets of ‘Fukrey’. Soon after that, the couple started dating. And after being in a relationship for so many years, the couple has decided to take their relationship to the next step by getting married.

    Last Updated Oct 3, 2022, 2:43 PM IST
