    Rhea Chakraborty writes about the biggest lesson she learnt from 2021, check post

    Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty took to her Instagram handle to write a motivational post about the biggest lesson she had learnt from 2021. Take a look at her post right here.
     

    Rhea Chakraborty writes about the biggest lesson she learnt from 2021, check post
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 31, 2021, 6:16 PM IST
    Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty took to her social media handle to write an adorable post as 2021 ended. It has been a challenging year for her, but she wants to be stronger in 2022 and have a kind heart.

    She posted a photo on social media where she looked utterly beautiful as she was dressed in a boat-neck top, and she paired the same with denim. She smiled at the camera as she got clicked. In her post, she talked about people seeing her smiling and laughing, but it has not been easy to get here. For her, it has been a year full of healing, a year full of pain. But she is smiling and looking at 2021 as what doesn't break you makes you stronger. She wished everyone a wonderful New Year's Eve.

    It was in 2020 when the actress had created headlines after she was held responsible by Sushant Singh Rajput's family for abetment to suicide and also accused of removing money from the late star. Her name had also come in a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) charge sheet with her brother Showik in a drug-related case.  

    Lately, the actress was seen celebrating Christmas with her close friends Shibani and Anusha Dandekar. Anusha had posted many snaps which showed Rhea as they enjoyed the festival. On her social media account, she had shared a post and had written, "Wishing you all a Merry Christmas. May yours be furry and bright!" Earlier this month, the actress had even posted a selfie-and had written, "Took a selfie after ages, felt normal! Selfie skills need improvement, but #practicemakesperfect #rhenew."

    The 29-year-old actress was also arrested last year and had to spend a month in Mumbai's Byculla jail in September 2020. On the professional front, the actress was last seen in Chehre that got released earlier last year.

